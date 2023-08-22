West Ham United boss David Moyes is expected to set his sights on landing a new striker after Konstantinos Mavropanos is unveiled as the latest arrival at the London Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign by sealing a 3-1 win over Chelsea, despite playing a large part of the second half with 10 men thanks to Nayef Aguerd's red card, on Sunday.

West Ham transfer news - Konstantinos Mavropanos

According to Sky Sports, West Ham could announce Mavropanos' arrival from Bundesliga side Stuttgart within the next 24 hours after reaching a broad agreement with all aspects of his contract.

The report suggests the Greece international, who made seven Premier League appearances during his time on Arsenal's books, will pen a five-year deal and the switch is worth up to £19million.

Mavropanos underwent his medical over the weekend and was in the London Stadium stands to watch his soon-to-be new teammates put Chelsea to the sword.

West Ham turned their attentions towards the central defender, who has also been on Wolverhampton Wanderers and Napoli's radar, after they failed to get a deal for Harry Maguire over the line.

The £30million move for the Manchester United outcast collapsed as the Hammers grew tired of waiting for an Old Trafford payoff to be agreed.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham did not waste any time in opening negotiations with Stuttgart over Mavropanos when they looked for alternatives to Maguire.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about West Ham's plans?

Taylor believes West Ham will look to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who sealed a £27million switch to Atalanta earlier this month, after Mavropanos' arrival is made official.

The respected journalist has doubts over whether Danny Ings fits into Moyes' system and Michail Antonio can be a regular starter in a season which will include Europa League action.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do expect West Ham to move for a striker. Scamacca has gone so, just logically, they need a replacement anyway.

"That said, I think West Ham probably would have looked at bringing someone in anyway because the options became a bit stale last season.

"I think Ings has been a bit of a poor acquisition, although I know he showed in spurts that he can score goals and he got a brace against Nottingham Forest last season.

"I don't think West Ham can continue to rely on Antonio, particularly with Europe. I think he showed against Chelsea that he has still got life left in the tank.

"He was exceptional, in terms of his hold-up play and scoring a great goal, but I think West Ham will be looking at a forward as someone they can bring in."

Competition for Antonio would benefit squad

Antonio's performance against Chelsea highlighted that West Ham do not need to be hellbent on recruiting a new striker ahead of the fast-approaching September 1 deadline, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

WhoScored handed the Jamaica international a 7.3 match rating after he found the back of the net during the victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side on Sunday, a figure which was surpassed by just four teammates.

Antonio scored with his only shot on target throughout the Premier League contest, according to Sofascore, while he also won two ground duels as he caused plenty of problems for Chelsea's backline.

The 33-year-old has now got his name on the scoresheet 76 times in a West Ham shirt, but he has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reignited their interest in Antonio, while Everton and Al-Ettifaq have been additional suitors.

If the £85,000-per-week man remains on West Ham's books and continues putting in similar performances, Brown feels recruiting a new striker to provide competition could be beneficial.

When asked whether acquiring a new frontman should be a priority for West Ham, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "You wouldn't say so after the result over the weekend. Antonio really did a number on some of Chelsea's defenders, looked in prime form and scored a really great goal.

"On that basis, you wouldn't think West Ham need a No.9. But, having said that, I do think that they need to add some kind of forward into that area if only to offer some cover for Antonio.

"He is clearly going to be their first-choice at the moment, but putting some pressure on him with someone competing for that place would benefit everyone in the team."

Which strikers could West Ham still sign before the window closes?

According to talkSPORT, West Ham have revived their interest in long-term target Youssef En-Nesyri and a move from Sevilla could be on the cards.

The report suggests Moyes remains an admirer of the Morocco international, who has already scored two goals during the early stages of the new campaign, despite failing with a £27million bid in January 2021 and a fresh approach earlier this year.

En-Nesyri has enjoyed a prolific spell on Sevilla's books, finding the back of the net 55 times in 158 appearances, and it has led to West Ham looking to pounce.

The 26-year-old's contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £50,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

But West Ham are not solely focused on landing En-Nesyri as they are also preparing an improved bid for Ajax talisman Mohammed Kudus.

The capital club have already agreed personal terms with the Ghanaian, but his current employers are holding out for £44million despite the Hammers not wanting to pay more than £41million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are confident that Kudus is keen for the move to be rubber-stamped.

Although the 23-year-old is predominantly an attacking midfielder, he has made 17 appearances as a centre-forward for Ajax.

Kudus has also scored 24 goals for the Eredivisie giants, highlighting that he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.