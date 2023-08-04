West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca is unhappy at the London Stadium and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why he is being heavily linked with a move back to Italy.

Although the Hammers have not made any signings since the transfer window opened for business, boss David Moyes could sanction further departures ahead of the September 1 deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

According to MailOnline, Inter Milan are refusing to give up in their attempts to land Scamacca as they have tested West Ham's resolve by lodging an improved offer worth £25million.

The report suggests the striker is high on the San Siro-based outfit's list of targets as they look to build on a season which saw them reach the Champions League final, but the east Londoners are holding out for £30million.

Inter returned to the negotiating table after their initial proposal, worth £17million, was snubbed by West Ham despite Scamacca's desire to seal his exit.

The Hammers are under no pressure to cash in on the Italy international as his £90,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, while there is an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

Accepting either of Inter's two bids would also have resulted in West Ham making a considerable loss on Scamacca as he only joined in a deal worth up to £35.5million last July.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to Roma, which led to him revealing a desire to work under Jose Mourinho.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham may have to be more lenient when it comes to negotiating Scamacca's departure.

What has Paul Brown said about Scamacca?

Brown believes Scamacca, who has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for West Ham, will be handed game-time if he remains in the capital as Moyes is still unsure over who his first-choice frontman is.

But the respected journalist feels the former Sassuolo man's representatives are pushing for a return to Serie A, which has led to serious doubt over where his future lies.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "There are clearly going to be opportunities for whoever plays upfront for West Ham because Michail Antonio is not getting any younger and I can't see Danny Ings being the number one option.

"I think there will be some rotation for whoever is at the club at the start of the season. If that includes Scamacca, he still is going to get some minutes. But whether he is happy with that, we'll have to wait and see.

"There certainly seems to be a groundswell of opinion in Italy that he is going to move this summer, and that can only be coming from the player's camp. You can make of that what you will.

"But I think, at some point, West Ham have to make a decision on whether to keep this guy or not because he doesn't seem happy where he is."

What's next for West Ham?

Scamacca is not the only striker who may potentially be on his way out of West Ham as, according to Football Insider, Everton could rekindle their interest in Michail Antonio.

The report suggests the Hammers are open to offers for the former Nottingham Forest man, who has entered the final 12 months of his £85,000-per-week contract, but a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq is no longer on the cards.

Antonio played a pivotal role in West Ham ending their lengthy trophy drought last season as he scored six goals in nine appearances en route to Europa Conference League glory.

The Jamaica international has also found the back of the net more times than any other Hammers player in Premier League history.