West Ham United target Mohammed Kudus could go on to become 'the next big thing' but the Hammers may struggle to lure the Ajax star to the London Stadium for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes completed his second acquisition of the summer on Monday, when James Ward-Prowse sealed a £30million switch from Southampton, but he is in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline.

West Ham transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have opened initial talks to sign Kudus after he has been identified as a priority target in case Lucas Paqueta joins Manchester City.

The Italian journalist suggests positive talks have been held with the Ghana international, who is open to making the move after finding the back of the net 18 times last term.

Kudus has also made a goalscoring start to the new campaign, having been on target during Ajax's season-opening Eredivisie win over Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

West Ham have already raided the Dutch giants this summer as a £35.4million deal for defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez was rubber-stamped last week.

Last term's Europa Conference League winners could also be sensing an opportunity as Brighton & Hove Albion have failed to acquire Kudus despite a £35million fee being agreed in principle earlier this month.

While Arsenal are also admirers of the attacking midfielder, they are focused on offloading players deemed surplus to requirements before heading to the negotiating table.

Although Kudus is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025, he rejected a one-year extension in April and has made Ajax aware of his intention to move onto pastures new.

What has Paul Brown said about Kudus?

Brown believes Kudus has a bright future ahead of him after already showing he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

But the respected journalist is not expecting the 23-year-old to head to West Ham amid interest from a host of other clubs.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Kudus is potentially the next big thing, but there are other clubs in for him and I don't think West Ham are high on his list of priorities.

"I would be surprised if that one comes off. I think there are other people they're looking at more seriously than Kudus and he will probably go somewhere else."

What's next for West Ham?

According to the Mirror, Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to hold discussions over his future after West Ham entered the race for his signature.

The report suggests the Hammers are joined by last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan and Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the hunt for the Frenchman, who has scored 88 goals for the Red Devils.

It is understood that West Ham have asked to be kept informed of Martial's situation, while talks are still at an early stage.

But the capital club have potentially been handed a timely boost as the striker's representatives have rubbished claims that Manchester United have offered him to Fenerbahce.

Martial has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £250,000-per-week, although there is an option to extend the agreement by a further year.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are expecting to receive offers for the former Monaco man ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline.