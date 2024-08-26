West Ham United are prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

A keen admirer of the 27-year-old, West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is eager to bolster his midfield options with Soler’s arrival, with clubs now in direct contact over his potential move.

Soler could soon become the Spanish tactician’s ninth summer signing, following Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo and Mohamadou Kante, who all joined earlier in the window.

One of the most active clubs in the market, West Ham have spent in excess of £120million on new arrivals this summer, with more signings expected this week, including Soler, who appears set to depart PSG just two years after joining from Valencia.

After starting their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, West Ham bounced back last weekend with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, with Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen both getting on the scoresheet.

West Ham ‘Keep Options Open’

Ahead of the transfer deadline day

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has not ruled out further transfer activity for West Ham this week, with Soler remaining the priority for Lopetegui ahead of the deadline:

“Yeah, I never like to say these kinds of things, because if tomorrow morning, the director wakes up and decides to sign one more, I am no one to stop him. “So I don't know, at the moment, Soler looks like the priority for sure. Then, if they decide to do something else, we will see. “But I will keep the door open also for West Ham, because they were showing this summer a lot of ambition. “They were very active in the summer transfer window. So I think for West Ham, it is better to keep everything open.”

GIVEMESPORT reported last week that West Ham have already begun talks with Soler’s camp to explore a potential switch to the London Stadium this summer.

The 27-year-old’s representatives are now in direct discussions over the move as Soler looks to leave PSG after struggling to make an impact under Luis Enrique last season.

The Spaniard has been a fringe player under his compatriot, making just 12 starts in Ligue 1 in the previous campaign, contributing to four goals in just over 1,000 minutes of action.

Soler is yet to feature for PSG this season – last weekend, he was not included in Luis Enrique’s 20-man squad to face Montpellier, despite getting the nod the week before.

Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

Hammers Receive Edson Alvarez Enquiries

Keen to keep hold of the Mexican

West Ham have received several enquiries about midfielder Edson Alvarez’s availability towards the end of the transfer window, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Mexico international, who is under contract at the London Stadium until 2028, has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the deadline on August 30.

According to Plettenberg, West Ham will only listen to ‘exceptional offers’ for Alvarez as he is considered to be ‘a very important player’ for Julen Lopetegui this season, despite reinforcements in midfield, including Guido Rodriguez's arrival from Real Betis.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.