West Ham United have made initial contact to explore a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Hammers are keen on bolstering their options in the middle of the park with the 27-year-old, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly ‘pushing’ for the move to happen.

According to Romano, direct talks between West Ham and Soler’s camp are set to take place in the coming days, as the East London outfit continues to prioritise outgoings at the moment.

The Hammers show no signs of slowing down after an impressive two months in the transfer market, having welcomed as many as eight new players to the London Stadium.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham and Jean-Clair Todibo have all joined, with major outgoings yet to commence.

According to recent reports, West Ham chief Tim Steidten is now in talks to offload Morocco international Nayef Aguerd before the transfer deadline, with a number of clubs in England and Europe keen on the 28-year-old.

Hammers Chase Carlos Soler Deal

In talks with the Spaniard’s camp

Romano, writing on X, revealed that West Ham have begun talks with Soler’s camp to explore a potential switch to the London Stadium ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Spain international could depart the French capital in search of regular minutes this season, just two years after joining from Valencia in 2022.

Soler has been a fringe player under Luis Enrique and is reportedly allowed to leave PSG before the transfer window shuts on 30 August.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Parc des Princes since his arrival and made just 12 starts in Ligue 1 under Enrique last season.

The Spaniard was also an unused substitute in PSG’s season opener against Le Havre last weekend, while the likes of Joao Neves and Willian Pacho made their first-team debuts in a 4-1 victory.

Since joining in 2022, Soler has made 63 appearances for PSG across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

Tammy Abraham Exit ‘Not Imminent’

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham’s exit from the Stadio Olimpico is ‘not imminent’, despite previous reports linking West Ham with the England international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Chelsea man has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with several reports claiming his time in Rome might be up, three years after his arrival from Stamford Bridge.

According to Romano, Abraham has indeed been high on AC Milan’s list for weeks, but the Rossoneri decided to invest in signings in different positions.

Since joining Roma in 2021, the centre-forward has made 119 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and registering 13 assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.