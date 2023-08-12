West Ham United's summer transfer window has taken a turn for the better in recent weeks, with more additions believed to be on the way, two reliable journalists have revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's taken David Moyes' side a while to up the ante in pursuit of new additions, with West Ham sitting somewhat idle for a chunk of time since Declan Rice's £105 million departure.

They had been the only side in the Premier League not to have added a fresh face to their ranks, despite having been pushing hard to secure new signings.

One man who looked destined to join the Hammers was Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges, who was reported to have been subject to a £14 million deal.

Of course, that deal fell flat on its face, with Dutch side Ajax eventually hijacking the move instead, leaving Moyes and Co. scratching their heads.

That has all changed in the last week, as Edson Alvarez put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the London Stadium, joining West Ham from Ajax themselves in a deal worth £35 million.

And with the start of the campaign now just days away, there is a growing feeling that West Ham have snatched a gem with the signing of Alvarez, who could slot straight into their weekend starting-11.

On top of that, Alvarez is now expected to be one of a number of arrivals set to join the capital club before next month's September 1st deadline.

Two journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with unique updates on West Ham's transfer matters below...

2 Scott McTominay open to West Ham United switch?

It's no secret that West Ham have held an interest in Scott McTominay this summer, with talk he could be about to leave Manchester United starting to pick up.

The Hammers saw an opening offer rejected for McTominay by United, who were unhappy with the £30 million proposal.

It's suggested in the report that Erik ten Hag is looking to keep hold of McTominay this summer and would only sanction a move away from Old Trafford should a hefty bid be tabled.

A rumoured price tag of £40 million has been slapped on the Scottish international's shoulders - one which West Ham are considering whether to match.

Considered a squad player in the United ranks, McTominay featured 39 times for the Red Devils last season and would hand West Ham a major boost, should they secure his signature.

McTominay has registered a whopping 144 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career, indicating he'd have the experience to fill Rice's spot.

And there are claims that if West Ham landed McTominay, along with the rest of their targets, Moyes could consider it a successful summer.

On the Hammers' transfer plans, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It seems pretty clear he's very high on Moyes' radar.

"I think he would actually be a brilliant fit in midfield if they were to sign, for instance, McTominay and Ward-Prowse, I think that would be a brilliant summer for West Ham.

"And if it comes late in the window, I don't think anyone could complain too much, really, if they were successful there.

"We haven't really heard much from McTominay or his people the last few weeks, so how keen he is to leave United, I don't know.

"But it's clear that West Ham both want both players if they can get them."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

1 Is David Moyes' future hampering transfer business?

While things may be seemingly heading in the right direction now, it hasn't been a simple summer for Moyes and West Ham.

In fact, it's suggested by The Telegraphthat Moyes will head into the opening weekend of Premier League action with his future in doubt.

It's reported a poor start to the campaign could be enough to see the West Ham hierarchy pull the trigger, despite a successful campaign last time around.

West Ham face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in three of their first five outings, with the Hammers being predicted to endure a troublesome start.

Despite yet another season of European football on the horizon, with West Ham having qualified for the Europa League group stage, Moyes' future is still believed to be at risk.

While Moyes may be among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager to get sacked during the campaign, GIVEMESPORT has been told those doubts won't impact West Ham's transfer business.

Indeed, it has been suggested that targets like Harry Maguire won't be coming to the London Stadium purely to play under the former Everton and Manchester United boss.

On Moyes' situation, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor said: "I don't think targets will join West Ham solely for Moyes.

"I think West Ham is, outside the top six, one of the more attractive clubs in the Premier League.

"The fact they won the Europa Conference League last season in itself is only going to bolster their market marketability.

"And to me, players like Maguire and McTominay, in terms of playing for West Ham, I still think they would be getting into the side if Moyes went. So I don't think that would be too much of a factor."