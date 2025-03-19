West Ham United are plotting a double Southampton swoop for Tyler Dibling and Aaron Ramsdale in the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

With the Saints looking like they will suffer relegation to the Championship this season, Ivan Juric's side will have a task on their hands trying to keep some of their star players. Sides like West Ham, who will be looking to improve their squad in order to push into the top half of the Premier League table, could secure themselves a few bargains from the soon-to-be relegated clubs.

Dibling and Ramsdale have both shown signs of inconsistency this season, but there's a good chance they should make their way back to the Premier League next season if Southampton's relegation is confirmed.

West Ham Eyeing Double Southampton Swoop

Dibling and Ramsdale could be available

According to Football Transfers, West Ham are plotting an ambitious double swoop for Southampton duo Ramsdale and Dibling. Both players are expected to head through the exit door with the Saints on the brink of relegation, and the Hamers could look to take advantage in the summer transfer window.

A move for Dibling could be the most ambitious of the Southampton duo. Ramsdale isn't likely to have a host of suitors chasing his signature, whereas Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg suggested that 'half of Europe' wants to sign Dibling in the summer transfer window.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.3 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,540

Dibling is already making an impact in the Premier League at such a young age, so it's no surprise that multiple clubs are battling to sign him later this year. Unfortunately for West Ham, it could be a difficult race for them to win, unless they are able to offer him guaranteed first-team football.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 19/03/2025