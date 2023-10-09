Highlights Jarrod Bowen has signed a new seven-year contract with West Ham United, which is a massive lift for the club.

Bowen has been in impressive form this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the first nine league fixtures.

The tight-knit dressing room and the faith West Ham showed in Bowen are factors that contributed to his decision to extend his stay at the club.

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has extended his stay in east London and journalist Paul Brown has revealed why this is a ‘massive lift’ for the Premier League club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The reigning Europa Conference League champions have enjoyed a promising start to the new campaign as they look to build on their European success.

West Ham United – Jarrod Bowen signs new contract

West Ham, under the stewardship of David Moyes, ended their 43-year major trophy drought back in June by defeating Serie A outfit Fiorentina 2-1 in the final of the Europa Conference League.

It was Irons winger Bowen, valued at £60m by teammate Michail Antonio, who found the back of the net in the 90th minute at Fortuna Arena as the travelling east London support erupted into raptures.

The Englishman's encouraging run of form has transcended into the new campaign, too, as he has plundered five goals and one assist in the opening nine league fixtures and as such, has recorded a season-average match rating of 7.35, per WhoScored.

Only bettered by summer signing James Ward-Prowse, who scores a rating of 7.53, it is clear how pivotal the winger has become to Moyes’ side and in order to calm any nerves surrounding his future, West Ham were delighted to announce that Bowen has signed a new seven-year contract at the club, per BBC Sport.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

In September, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Premier League powerhouse Liverpool could possibly look at Bowen as a worthy successor to their effervescent star Mohamed Salah, who looks ever so close to departing the club, while Reds boss Jürgen Klopp had previously described the Leominster-born ace as ‘unbelievable’.

Since his move to London, the four-cap England international has notched 45 goals and 33 assists in 167 games and has established himself as one of the first names of Moyes’ team sheet.

Bowen’s contract extension fuelled by ‘tight-knit’ dressing room – Paul Brown

Brown suggested that Bowen, who signed for the capital club for £22m from Hull City, as reported by The Guardian, is elated with extending his spell at his current employers given the harmony in the dressing room, describing it as ‘tight-knit’.

The reliable reporter said that West Ham were the club to really give Bowen a chance to prove his worth in the topflight, while insisting that the former Hull City man’s contract extension is a really positive move for Moyes and his entourage to make. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“[Jarrod] Bowen’s really happy at West Ham United. He recognises they gave him a big chance to impress and took a chance on him in the Premier League when other teams didn't. I think he's repaying that faith in spades. He's in a dressing room that looks like a really fun place to play. This is a team that really came together under David Moyes and seems to be quite tight-knit and they all get on really well. Bowen signing a new contract is a massive, massive lift for West Ham because he's the one that's been constantly under the spotlight and people are constantly wondering about his future.”

West Ham target 21-year-old defender at Steidten’s former club

For all of West Ham’s evident improvements this term, Moyes is still looking to enrich his squad with further talent in order to compete on as many fronts as physically possible in 2023/24.

As such, Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been identified as a potential incoming, whether that be in January or when the summer transfer window reopens.

The Ecuador international, 21, is gradually blossoming into one of the most sought-after gems in European football and would be a fine addition to Moyes’ squad should they wish to find themselves in an intense transfer race.

West Ham’s Director of Football, Tim Steidten, could play a pivotal role in luring the promising defender away from the Bundesliga considering his affinity to Hincapie’s current employers, having enjoyed a three-year stint there in an array of roles.

Liverpool are also interested in his signature, however, and Football365 have reported that the Merseyside-based outfit are already in dialogue with the German side over a possible January switch. Manuel Sierra, Hincapie’s agent, said:

“Liverpool were interested in him, but [in the summer] they chose to invest in the midfield. For January, they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50m (£43m).”

Having signed a new deal – until the summer of 2027 – in February, it’s clear that any would-be buyers will have to cough up a hefty amount to entice all parties to agree a deal, especially given how crucial he has become to Leverkusen’s unbeaten league run in 2023/24.