Highlights West Ham United and Aston Villa are mulling over whether to make a move for Sergi Roberto.

The Spaniard is available as a free agent after leaving Barcelona at the expiry of his contract.

Roberto has already held discussions with Ajax over a potential switch.

West Ham United and Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Sergi Roberto following the expiry of his contract at Barcelona, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that the Spaniard is ‘assessing all the options’ before making an informed decision.

Both Premier League outfits have enjoyed fruitful spells in the summer transfer window ahead of an all-important campaign, with both keeping an eye on European spots.

Villa, under head coach Unai Emery, will have to navigate Champions League football, while Julen Lopetegui will have no midweek football to enjoy during his first season in east London.

Hammers and Villans Showing Interest in Roberto

Right-back’s experience would be invaluable to Premier League duo

Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Having spent the entirety of his career at Barcelona, progressing from Barcelona Atletic, 32-year-old Roberto has left with 373 senior appearances, two Champions Leagues and seven La Liga titles under his belt. And it’s that experience at the top level which is viewed as so valuable.

Plenty of clubs – including Aston Villa and West Ham – had their ears pricked upon him running his contract down in Barcelona. At the end of July, reports claimed that Unai Emery was ‘very close’ to convincing his compatriot to move to Villa Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto is Barcelona's 23rd-highest appearance holder (373) and has 62 goal contributions in that time frame

Lopetegui’s West Ham, per Football Insider, are considering a move for the out-of-contract ace, who is able to play in an array of positions across the back line and in the engine room. The Hammers chief will be hoping that their pre-existing relationship, thanks to their time spent together with the Spanish national team, could tempt him into an east London switch.

Romano: Roberto Future Still Undecided

32-year-old has spoken to Ajax

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Roberto is taking his time to decide what lies ahead for him, while insisting that talks with Ajax have been held. No decision has been made at the time of writing, the Italian revealed. He said:

“There are many links. But, at the moment, SergiRoberto is not close to any club, fromwhat I'm hearing. SergiRoberto is taking his time, he's waiting for the opportunities on the market. He spoke to Ajax, for sure, he spoke to an Italian club also but,at the moment, still no decision made. “Sergi Roberto is waiting and assessing all the options on the market, so could be a possibility for several clubs. Butwhat I'm hearing is that, as of today, he's still not decided where he's going next."

Wan-Bissaka Interest Could Prevent Roberto’s West Ham Move

Summer deal for Englishman now ‘close’

What could play into Villa’s hands is that West Ham have been exploring a move for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT that, although personal terms have not been agreed, talks are continuing and a deal is expected to come to fruition.

Wan-Bissaka vs Roberto - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Wan-Bissaka Roberto Minutes 1,782 864 Goals 0 3 Assists 2 2 Pass success rate (%) 82.9 90.3 Tackles per game 1.1 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.6 1.9 Overall rating 6.75 6.75

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has just one year left on his current Old Trafford deal and, amid concerns over game time at his current employers, could be set to secure a summer switch away in the coming days.That said, with Ben Johnson leaving for Ipswich Town earlier this summer, there’s the possibility that West Ham will snare two names to compete for the right-back berth.All statistics courtesy of WhoScored