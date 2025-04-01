West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, Bournemouth talisman Antoine Semenyo and Brighton & Hove Albion livewire Kaoru Mitoma have been pinpointed as summer targets by Al-Nassr and could be handed the chance to leave the London Stadium, Vitality Stadium and Amex Stadium respectively, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having raided the Premier League during the winter transfer window, with Jhon Duran completing a switch worth up to £71million from Aston Villa, the Riyadh-based outfit are contemplating whether to leave Hammers head coach Graham Potter, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola or Seagulls chief Fabian Hurzeler fighting to keep key men.

Al-Nassr have not been afraid to splash the cash - with Cristiano Ronaldo on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £3million-per-week - but they have set their sights on doing business with West Ham, Bournemouth or Brighton as they make plans to bolster their squad in the coming months.

Kudus and Mitoma Among Names on Shortlist

Saudi Arabian big-spenders set sights on raiding Premier League

West Ham, Bournemouth and Brighton are facing a battle to keep Kudus, Semenyo and Mitoma respectively, according to GMS sources, after they have been included on a three-man shortlist by Al-Nassr as they go in search of adding more creativity from the flanks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Hammers saw Kurt Zouma head to Saudi Arabia less than 12 months ago, with Al-Orobah profiting from a move to Shabab Al-Ahli collapsing by agreeing a loan deal, and Potter could be left with an uphill battle to convince 24-year-old Kudus to remain on board if he is pinpointed as the leading target.

GMS sources have been informed that Kudus is high in Al-Nassr's thinking, leading to them being prepared to lodge a bid in the region of £85million and having a preference to avoid having to trigger a release clause written into his contract, but Bournemouth fan favourite Semenyo and Brighton playmaker Mitoma are also firmly on their radar.

Although the Saudi Pro League heavyweights' interest in Mitoma has refused to go away despite failing with bids worth up to £75million during the winter transfer window, they have decided to keep their options open and have opted against rushing into a decision over which of the three targets they should prioritise at this stage.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell the Japan international and he has previously confirmed no desire to head to the Middle East for a fresh challenge, GMS sources have learned, but Al-Nassr are determined to continue monitoring his situation despite an awareness that he is not giving indications that he will alter his stance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaoru Mitoma has been averaging a Premier League goal every 332 minutes this season

Semenyo Deal Will be Agreed if Demands Met

Cherries not planning to stand in wide-man's way at right price

GMS sources have been told that Semenyo has been listed among Al-Nassr's potential recruits and Bournemouth will not unduly stand in his way if their valuation is met, but chairman Bill Foley will spend the early stages of this month assessing possible outgoings and wants to persuade key men to stay by being ambitious in the transfer market.

Although the Cherries are in a strong negotiating position, thanks to the wide-man still having four years remaining on a contract worth £50,000-per-week, there is an awareness behind the scenes at the Vitality Stadium that he has also gained interest from Premier League counterparts after playing a key role in their push for European qualification.

Al-Nassr believe that Bournemouth will sanction Semenyo's departure for in the region of £75million, GMS sources understand, but Mitoma was their top target during the winter transfer window and Kudus