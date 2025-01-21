Although they have already seen two bids rejected, Premier League side West Ham United are reportedly confident that Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran wants to join their club, despite the Hammers having recently seen a bid of £57 million for the striker turned down by the Villans, according to TBR Football.

West Ham spent big in the summer to support new manager Julen Lopetegui. The project, however, did not go to plan and Lopetegui was sacked earlier this month having only been appointed last May. The Hammers, in his place, have hired Graham Potter as manager, though the Englishman will need reinforcements himself, particularly up top after injuries to both Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio. One such target for the club is Duran.

Hammers Like Duran

Club convinced that player would move

West Ham have already had a bid for Duran turned down this season. The Hammers lodged a bid for the "phenomenal" Colombian in the summer, thought to be around £40 million, but Villa turned it down. There was some controversy from Duran as, during a time in which reports on the deal were being broken, Duran appeared to do a Hammers gesture with his arms on a live video.

Despite being told no, both at their first effort in the summer and their recent second attempt, West Ham remain massive admirers of the striker and are convinced, according to Graeme Bailey, that the Colombian would welcome a move to London this winter, predominantly as it would offer him a chance to play consistent, first-team football.

Jhon Duran Goal Breakdown 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 19 7 Champions League 6 3 EFL Cup 2 2

Villa Will Only Sell Duran for the Right Fee

Young striker has serious amounts of potential

Duran originally joined Villa two years ago, in the 2023 winter transfer window from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire. After gradually developing across his first 18 months and showing glimpses of the player he could be, it has only been this season where Duran has truly blossomed, having scored 12 goals in all competitions across 27 appearances.

Having only recently turned 21, Villa's reluctance to let Duran go for anything less than the £75 million that they feel he is worth is understandable. Not only that, but Duran recently signed a new, long-term contract with the Villans, meaning they are under no pressure to sell the attacker this season if they do not want or need to. Any deal now would also leave Villa with little time to find a replacement.

It is no secret, however, that Duran is desperate to play consistent first-team football, something that he struggles to come by at Villa Park. With manager Unai Emery's system catering for just one striker, Duran often finds himself behind Ollie Watkins. Duran, in fact, has started just four Premier League games out of the 19 that he has featured in. West Ham, if nothing else, would offer the Colombian a place to play football week-in, week-out, which may eventually prove too appealing to turn down.

(Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and are correct as of 21/01/2025)