West Ham United remain interested in a top target at the London Stadium despite having an initial offer rejected, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes hopes to secure replacements for club captain Declan Rice, who has left the Irons to join Arsenal this summer.

West Ham transfer news – Latest

Following their Europa Conference League triumph in June, West Ham hope to push on and improve on last season’s bottom-half Premier League finish whilst going deep into the Europa League this term.

The Hammers are yet to make a signing at the London Stadium but have let three players leave the club at the time of writing, hinting Moyes would like to make some moves in the market.

Unsurprisingly, the big story of West Ham’s transfer window will be the record-breaking sale of Rice to Arsenal, who has joined the north London outfit in a deal worth £105m.

The 24-year-old has become the most expensive British player of all time but has left the Irons short of options in midfield.

Meanwhile, Arthur Masuaku has joined Turkish giants Besiktas after spending last season on loan with the Istanbul outfit, whilst Manuel Lanzini was allowed to leave at the end of his contract in east London.

With midfield additions on the forefront of the agenda, West Ham have identified Chelsea and England star Conor Gallagher as a target for Moyes’ side.

According to Romano, the Irons have had a £40m bid with add-ons rejected by the Blues for the 23-year-old’s services.

Chelsea are demanding a fee of £50m for their homegrown talent, but West Ham remain interested in the player.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher would be the ‘perfect fit’ for Moyes’ side as they aim to balance a Premier League and Europa League campaign this term.

And Romano has reiterated that West Ham remain interested in Gallagher and is waiting to see if someone matches Chelsea’s valuation of the midfielder.

What has Romano said about West Ham and Gallagher?

Reacting to West Ham’s £40m plus add-ons bid, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Let's see if they will bid again. But the opening bid was rejected by Chelsea. Chelsea want something around £50m for Conor Gallagher, so let's see if someone will approach them with that figure. But West Ham remain interested.”

Who else could West Ham target this summer?

Gallagher, once dubbed “outstanding” by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, is not the only name on West Ham’s transfer shortlist during the summer window.

The Irons will announce the signing of Manchester City starlet Carlos Borges ‘sooner rather than later’, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT.

The same journalist also told GMS that Moyes’ side could ‘accelerate’ a move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who could be available for £50m following Saints’ relegation from the Premier League last term.

And Sheth has stated that West Ham could move on to alternative targets to Fulham and Portugal star Joao Palhinha, having seen a £50m bid rejected for his services, according to 90min.

Therefore, West Ham have several options on their radar as they look ahead to life without their talisman in Rice.