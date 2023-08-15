West Ham United target and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher wants to be a success at Stamford Bridge, though journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he would ‘fit in nicely’ at David Moyes’ side.

The 23-year-old is one of Chelsea’s last remaining seasoned midfielders but has harboured a lot of interest during this summer window.

West Ham United transfer news – Conor Gallagher

The east London-based side had a proposal, worth £40m, rejected earlier in the window as Moyes looked to bolster his midfield department.

Since their first proposal was snubbed, Chelsea have slapped a lofty £50m price tag on the Englishman's signature, according to talkSPORT.

Following the £105m departure of Declan Rice, West Ham have signed Ajax star Edson Alvarez and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse for £35m and £30m, respectively.

Despite the new faces in the West Ham camp, journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher is still on the club’s radar.

What could hinder a deal from materialising is Gallagher’s desire to remain at Stamford Bridge in order to fight for his place, MailOnline reports.

Gallagher, 23, scored three goals in 45 appearances last campaign and is keen to stay put, especially as he is a keen admirer of Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching ways.

West Ham are also interested in snaring a deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay which, in turn, may allow Gallagher to fulfil his dreams of becoming a Chelsea regular.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham United and Conor Gallagher?

On the Chelsea midfielder, Brown suggested that Gallagher’s skill set, which is similar to McTominay’s, would be a great addition to the east London ranks.

However, he claimed that the fact that Gallagher started in Chelsea’s curtain-raiser against Liverpool could be bad news for Moyes and co.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay are quite similar at times. They’re both high-energy types you’d like to get around the pitch and bomb on. That is something that I think would fit nicely at West Ham United.

“Gallagher, though, started for Chelsea and clearly wants to be a success there. And even with Moises Caicedo coming in, I think he suspects that he will get some game time.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Gossip And Rumour From This Window

What next for West Ham United?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Michail Antonio, who is one of West Ham’s only centre-forward options, could follow Gianluca Scamacca out the exit door.

On top of the club’s shopping list seems to be Arsenal outcast Folarin Balogun after he told his current employers that only a permanent move would suffice, claiming that he would not go out on loan again.

According to The Independent’s respected journalist Miguel Delaney, the Irons are well involved in the race for the prolific 21-year-old who scored 22 goals last season while on loan to Stade Reims.

Despite the likes of AS Monaco showing concrete interest, the report suggests that a move to a fellow Premier League club is the centre-forward’s preference.

Previously, reports suggest that Inter Milan had an initial £30m bid rejected for the United States international, which means any potential suitors will have to shell out a pretty penny for the gifted striker’s services.