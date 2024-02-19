Highlights West Ham United's decision to delay offering David Moyes a new contract at the London Stadium has paid off amidst the team's poor form.

The Irons have been struggling and are slipping down the Premier League with every passing game.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that West Ham could veer towards not offering Moyes a new contract before his current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

West Ham United’s decision to hold back on offering David Moyes a new contract “has paid off” at the London Stadium, as journalist Dean Jones hints that fan reaction is why a new deal hasn’t been presented to the head coach.

The Irons have been in a rut of form since the beginning of 2024 and find themselves slipping further down the Premier League table with every passing week.

Moyes’ side’s most recent defeat came at The City Ground at the hands of struggling Nottingham Forest, with the Hammers’ chances of continental qualification decreasing with each game. The current West Ham manager’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and could be set for a departure from the London Stadium as we head towards the campaign’s conclusion.

West Ham’s disappointing start to 2024

West Ham had been in a rosy position as 2023 turned into 2024, with rumours circulating that Moyes would be allowed to extend his stay in east London. Following a 2-0 success over Arsenal in December 2023, The Guardian reported that the 60-year-old was set to be offered a new contract, with the Irons sitting sixth in the Premier League.

However, West Ham haven’t picked up another victory since that famous triumph at the Emirates Stadium and remain winless in 2024. Moyes’ side have been on the end of some embarrassing results, with a 6-0 home defeat in the return fixture against Arsenal being the standout in a disappointing set of results.

The Irons were also dumped out of the FA Cup at the earliest opportunity, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City in an FA Cup Third Round replay in January. West Ham’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on 17th February means that Moyes’ side have dropped to ninth in the Premier League and now sit eight points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Unsurprisingly, The Daily Mail reports that the Hammers have stalled contract negotiations with Moyes, whose initial extension proposed he remained at the London Stadium until 2026. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th February) that he would be surprised if West Ham presented Moyes with a new deal following the side’s recent downturn in form. West Ham hope to bounce back from their disappointing start to 2024 and fire themselves back into contention for European qualification next term.

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 684 Wins 265 Draws 178 Losses 241 Goals For 918 Goals Against 884 Manager of the Month awards 10 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 19-02-24

Dean Jones - ‘I would veer towards Moyes not getting a new contract at West Ham’

Jones feels that the chances of West Ham offering Moyes a new contract are slimming by the second. The journalist claims that the Irons didn’t propose a new deal to the Scotsman earlier in the season to prevent a situation like the club's current one. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Fan reaction is exactly why West Ham didn't give Moyes a contract earlier in the season. They were fearful that if they made a knee-jerk decision to give Moyes a new contract during a good period, they would be made to look silly and regret the decision if that form fell away later in the campaign. They were left with a manager with two years left on his contract. So, I think that decision has paid off so far, and I would say that, right now, I would veer towards Moyes not getting a new contract at West Ham.”

West Ham news, including Julen Lopetegui claim

With Moyes’ contract ending after the 2023/24 season, West Ham must consider a succession plan for the head coach, who has been in charge at the London Stadium since the end of 2019. The Scot’s time in the capital has been a resounding success, having achieved regular continental football for the Hammers and winning the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th February) that appointing ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui hasn’t been ‘explored’ by West Ham. The Spanish head coach left Wolves in August 2023 after growing frustrated with the Black Country outfit’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The journalist also claimed that West Ham have ‘briefly looked’ at the situations of Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough and Paulo Fonseca at Lille but haven’t delved any further with either.

West Ham hope to return to winning ways when they host Brentford on 26th February before travelling to Moyes’ former club in Everton, on 2nd March. The Irons welcome Burnley and Aston Villa to the London Stadium next month before the fourth international break of the campaign dawns upon us.