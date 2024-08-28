Key Takeaways West Ham United could sign a new forward before the deadline with the need for player outgoings to free up space and funds.

The ultimate plan for West Ham is to become a regular fixture in European competitions, adding more firepower to their forward line.

West Ham could dip back into the summer market for a forward pending player sales, conversations on potential options looming.

West Ham United, despite being very busy throughout the summer months, could still sign a new forward before the fast-approaching deadline, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though the Italian transfer insider suggested that outgoings are needed first to free up space and funds for potential new additions.

Julen Lopetegui, during his first summer in east London, has been fruitful in his spending and, as a result, has welcomed the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the fold as they vie for European qualification in whatever shape or form.

Related West Ham Transfer Update Emerges on Tammy Abraham The Hammers have shifted their focus to player outgoings.

West Ham United Could Target Attacking Signing

Duran is open to London Stadium move this summer

Close

That is the ultimate plan for West Ham: to become a regular fixture in European competitions, especially after winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in 2022/23, ending their 43-year wait to lift a major trophy.

And central to that, despite the aforementioned addition of former Borussia Dortmund striker Fullkrug, could be adding some more firepower to their forward line, hence their interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who is a striker that Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are eyeing a last-gasp move for.

Jhon Duran - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Aston Villa 51 1,282 9 0 9/0 Envigado FC 47 2,710 9 4 20/1 Chicago Fire FC 28 1,442 8 6 6/1

The 20-year-old Colombian has fallen out of favour under Unai Emery and, earlier in the summer, even green-lit his move to east London as he looked to earn more senior minutes in the English top flight.

Medellin-born Duran, however, has since stayed at Villa Park amid uncertainty over his future and even notched his first goal of the current campaign in his side’s 2-1 win over his would-be buyers, West Ham, which could complicate matters this summer.

Romano: West Ham Could Sanction Further Additions

Sales needed to free up space and funds

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that West Ham could dip their toes back into the summer market in order to sign another forward in the coming days.

Insisting that a number of departures could be required to sanction further acquisitions, the football insider insisted that there will soon be impending conversations over who could suit Lopetegui’s style of play. Romano said:

“If conditions are right and if they can get the outgoings done, I think it's a possibility [to sign another forward]. It's really important for West Ham now to sell players because, obviously, they have had an exciting summer with many signings. “But it's really, really important for them to sell players. That's absolutely, absolutely crucial. So, there will be a conversation about that and about potential options.”

West Ham ‘Stepping Up’ Efforts in Carlos Soler Move

Midfielder admired by Steidten and Lopetegui

Close

In another exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Romano also suggested that West Ham are ramping up their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler before the window closes for business.

Soler is fondly admired by club chiefs – including sporting director Tim Steidten and boss Lopetegui – and the midfielder himself is keen on the move, too, but whether a deal can be struck before Friday’s deadline remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soler is one of three players in La Liga history to score three penalties in one game.

The addition of Joao Neves to the Paris-based outfit means that 27-year-old Soler’s services are deemed surplus to requirements, which, in turn, would give West Ham a boost in their pursuit of the former Valencia ace.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/08/2024