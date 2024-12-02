West Ham United and Crystal Palace are increasingly hopeful that Manchester City will be open to selling James McAtee during the fast-approaching January transfer window as recruitment chiefs at the London Stadium and Selhurst Park are eager to enter discussions over a move, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui is aiming to bolster his squad just a matter of months after splashing the cash, with Max Kilman being the most expensive summer acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Eagles boss Oliver Glasner is also scouring the market.

Although Crystal Palace forked out £12.5million in order to land Ismaila Sarr from Marseille in August, as they looked to fill the void left by the departed Michael Olise following his move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, they are ready to battle with West Ham for McAtee's signature as they go in search of further creativity.

Hammers and Eagles Eager to Recruit McAtee

London rivals keen to discuss winter move from Manchester City

West Ham and Crystal Palace are desperate to have the chance to hold talks over a mid-season deal for McAtee, according to GMS sources, and the London rivals are growing in hope that Manchester City are entertaining the possibility of sanctioning their academy graduate's departure.

The attacking midfielder has been limited to just one minute of Premier League action this season, having failed to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans following loan spells at Sheffield United, and it has resulted in the Hammers and Eagles aiming to take advantage by offering a route out of the Etihad Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham and Crystal Palace are among McAtee's most serious suitors after the majority of his game time has come in cup competitions since the campaign got underway, and Manchester City have already been fielding enquiries surrounding his availability in January.

The reigning Premier League champions have refused to rule out seeing the winter window as the right time to offload the 22-year-old if a bid in the region of £20million is tabled, giving Lopetegui and Glasner renewed optimism as they seek to come out on top in the battle for his services.

Manchester City falling adrift in the Premier League title race has resulted in McAtee having little chance of increasing his game time opportunities in the coming months, GMS sources have learned, which has led to interest from the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace intensifying as they continue ironing out transfer plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee found the back of the net three times and registered as many assists when featuring in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season

Lopetegui and Glasner Face Battle for McAtee

Attacking midfielder gaining further interest from overseas

GMS sources have been told that West Ham and Crystal Palace are facing stiff competition from overseas as they look to wrap up a winter deal for McAtee because European clubs are also beginning to touch base with Manchester City after being put on red alert thanks to his lack of game time.

The 16-cap England under-21 international is poised to enter the final 18 months of his £15,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, leading to the Hammers and Eagles not being alone as they aim to convince their target to embark on a fresh challenge with one of his current employers' Premier League counterparts instead of moving abroad.

Manchester City are becoming more open to conversations about McAtee's future as they are considering bringing in reinforcements who would push him further down the pecking order, GMS sources understand, allowing West Ham, Crystal Palace and other interested parties to grow in confidence that an agreement can be reached.

GMS sources recently revealed that the playmaker has been expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium despite being in line to hold fresh discussions over his future game time prospects, but setbacks in the race for a fifth consecutive top flight title have resulted in the Sky Blues considering a U-turn.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/12/2024