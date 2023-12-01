Highlights Ings failed to pull up any trees in his recent start for West Ham, but it does show that he could have a part to play due to a lack of depth up front.

West Ham United striker Danny Ings hasn't been given many opportunities to impress under David Moyes this season, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on what the future could hold for him after a recent start.

Injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen gave Ings a chance to prove himself to Moyes against Burnley, leading the line in their absence. The English striker failed to score and was substituted in the second half, but it does prove that he could have a part to play with the Hammers having a lack of depth up front.

Ings' future is up in the air at the moment with the capital club potentially looking to bring in another striker in the January transfer window, so time is running out for the former Southampton man to prove himself to Moyes.

Danny Ings could be on his way out

Back in the summer transfer window, Football Insider reported that West Ham were willing to offload Ings before the deadline, but any potential move failed to materialise due to a lack of interest. Ings has been playing second fiddle to Antonio for most of the season, but more recently, Bowen was given a starting role through the middle ahead of Ings, meaning he could be third choice in the pecking order.

With Ings and Bowen out injured, Moyes was forced to utilise Ings against Burnley, but young Divin Mubama replaced him just after the hour mark, with the inexperienced striker coming off the bench to play a part in West Ham's equaliser. As a result of falling down the pecking order, Ings' future could be in serious doubt at the London Stadium.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect West Ham to stand in Ings' way if he was to push for a departure when the winter window opens for business. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he did, considering he's played just 137 minutes of Premier League football and was given his first start of the campaign in the final game of November.

Ings is reportedly earning around £125k-a-week at West Ham, so it could make financial sense for the Hammers to offload him. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are looking to decide whether to invest in a new centre-forward in January or wait until the summer, but either way, this is likely to push Ings further down the pecking order.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that before the injuries to Antonio and Bowen it looked as though Ings was likely to be heading through the exit door in the January transfer window. However, the journalist adds that his future is now up in the air, but he is at the stage of his career where he will be wanting to play regularly. The English striker could have a chance over the next few weeks to prove to Moyes that he's worthy of more minutes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think until the injuries to Antonio and Bowen it looked like Ings would probably be leaving West Ham in January. I think that's now up in the air. Until that point, Ings wasn't really getting a look in. I think that at the stage of his career that he's at, he wants to play more minutes than he was getting. He's going to get a few more games now to try and show that he's got a future at West Ham. I think we'll know whether he does or not over the next four weeks or so really. From from both parties perspective, if it hasn't gone well for him by Christmas, and they start to get some players back, it might still be that Ings leaves. This is his chance to show that he can still do something for the club this season."

West Ham have strikers lined up for January

Moyes and his recruitment team are now planning for the January window, and signing a striker could be considered a priority. Playing Bowen through the middle isn't ideal and Antonio is now 33 years old, so they could do with another natural centre-forward option.

It's understood that Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is on West Ham's list, but the Cherries may be reluctant to sell in the middle of the season. The Hammers are also in the race for Serhou Guirassy who has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Stuttgart, as per 90min, but they are one of many clubs showing interest.