Highlights All signs are now pointing towards David Moyes leaving West Ham this summer.

Previous reports had suggested Moyes had been offered a new contract by the club.

Julen Lopetegui appears to be one of the leading contenders to replace Moyes at the end of the season.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is edging closer to the exit door this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 61-year-old's future has been cast into doubt in recent months with the Hammers reportedly on the hunt for a replacement to take over at the end of the season.

Moyes joined West Ham initially in 2017 on a six-month contract until the end of the season. The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini as boss after Moyes' departure, before the ex-Everton boss took over at the club once more in December 2019.

Moyes West Ham Exit Looks Certain

The manager appears to be destined to depart

Following four-and-a-half years in the West Ham dugout, recent reports have indicated that the Hammers are preparing to cut ties with Moyes at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said:

“It's all pointing towards the end for David Moyes come the end of the season. I think it will be painted in a way whereby he has been offered this contract, and he's publicly said he's been offered this contract, but now there's a slight change of mood around West Ham United. "Whenever he has been asked the question, he says this will be discussed and we'll make a decision at the end of the season - it's‘we'll make a decision,’as opposed to‘I will make a decision'.”

Moyes has brought impressive stability to the London club and has had to cope with several injury issues this season, but that hasn't prevented the Hammers from recording yet another positive campaign.

However, it appears that the West Ham hierarchy are in search of a new man to lead the team after the summer transfer window.

Moyes Has Led West Ham to Another Successful Season

The Hammers will achieve a top half finish

Despite frustrations from fans regarding West Ham’s style of play at times this season, Moyes has once again done an excellent job of steering the Hammers well clear of relegation danger and firmly into the top half.

Moyes' side sit in eighth place in the Premier League at the moment and look set for a third top eight finish in four full seasons under the former Manchester United boss.

In addition, Moyes has had to deal with several big injuries this season, notably to striker Michail Antonio. The Jamaican's absence has seen winger Jarrod Bowen forced to deputise in a central position.

Aside from the Hammers' league stability, Moyes also guided the club to their second ever European trophy and their first in almost 60 years after winning the 2022/23 Europa Conference League.

Lopetegui is Leading The Race to Succeed Moyes

The Spaniard is currently out of work

Julen Lopetegui is the name being most heavily linked with succeeding Moyes at West Ham. The Spanish tactician has been out of work since he departed Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, and has managed Real Madrid, the Spanish national team and Sevilla in the past.

Ruben Amorim was also strongly linked with the job in the past, but the club's interest in the Sporting Lisbon boss seems to have cooled after initial talks with the 39-year-old.

If Moyes departs this summer, several West Ham players are expected to leave with him, including Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings.