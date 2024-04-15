Highlights David Moyes' future is uncertain at West Ham, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Fans are divided on whether Moyes should stick around, with some wanting the club to go in a different direction.

Dharmesh Sheth believes if Moyes is to depart, it will be on his terms.

David Moyes' future at West Ham United remains in the balance with his contract running out at the end of the season, though Dharmesh Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT that if the Scot does decide to leave the London Stadium, it will be on his terms - allowing him to join another successful club should he depart.

Moyes took over the Hammers back in December 2019 for his second spell at the club, and it’s fair to say that it’s been a whirlwind spell for the former Everton boss since. His first full season saw the Hammers record their record points tally, and a Europa League finish to boot, before doing the same again the year after. The pinnacle of his spell came last May when he won the Europa Conference League final, the Irons’ first major trophy since winning the League Cup back in 1981; though with fans calling for him to leave the club, he hasn’t yet signed a contract.

David Moyes: West Ham United Contract Latest

David Moyes' contract runs out at the end of June

Moyes admitted in February that a new deal has been offered to him to continue his spell as boss at the London Stadium, though he hasn't yet signed it - insisting that he would make his decision at the end of the season.

European success, three consecutive seasons playing continental football and a likely top-half finish this season has been more than enough for West Ham fans to laud the Scot, but a portion of the fanbase believes that Moyes has run his course in the dugout - with voices heard for a new manager to come into the fold in east London.

However, Sheth says that if Moyes doesn’t sign a new deal, he’ll leave on good terms - and in that sense, become much more marketable to other clubs.

Sheth: "Moyes Will Be in a Good Position"

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth acknowledged that Moyes would dictate whether or not he signs a contract - and with his reputation intact, that would stand him in good stead for a new job. Sheth said:

"One thing I think is clear. Given the job he's done at West Ham United, and given that the contract is on the table, and given that he will dictate whether he signs it or not, whatever he does I think he'll be in a good position. "So if he was to leave West Ham United come the summer, it will be on good terms. "And it will be with his reputation intact, whereby another club will say ‘Actually, he's done an amazing job there. This is someone that we want to our football club as well’."

David Moyes' Premier League Tenure

Moyes is a true top-flight stalwart in the modern era

Moyes has managed the third-most games in Premier League history, behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. Whilst his win percentage isn't as good - owing to the successful Manchester United and Arsenal teams that the aforementioned duo won multiple titles with - he also has the third-most wins in the competition, ahead of the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes made his Premier League managerial debut back in 2002, taking over Everton at 39 years old.

At just 60 years of age, Moyes has undoubtedly more time left to earn a job in the top-flight and having been at West Ham for half a decade, he's stamped his authority into a side that boasts the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus in attack.

His failed spell at Manchester United will continue to cloud over him when it comes to managing a worldwide-renowned side, though there would be plenty of managers in the hat for him should he be available on a free.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.