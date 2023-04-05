West Ham United manager David Moyes is “not out of the woods yet” despite last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Southampton at the London Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Irons are currently in a battle to retain their Premier League status after enduring a difficult campaign.

West Ham manager news – David Moyes

Both Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Chelsea boss Graham Potter lost their jobs last weekend, with their sides enduring below-par seasons.

Despite teetering on the brink of the relegation zone throughout the campaign, Moyes has retained his post at the London Stadium thus far.

Speaking about the sacking of Rodgers after the Irons’ 1-0 success over Southampton last Sunday, Moyes said (via BBC Sport): "We are in a whirlpool.

"It is happening more now. There is a lot of money at stake to be a Premier League club, and it is a big thing for clubs to go down.”

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes could go down as one of the club’s finest managers if he achieves survival and wins the Europa Conference League this season.

But Jones believes there will be a question regarding Moyes when the campaign reaches its conclusion.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Moyes?

Following West Ham’s win at the weekend, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he'd have been in massive trouble if they lost that game.

“I still don't think he's out of the woods yet.

“I think there are still going to be decisions to make as this season wears on.

“But ultimately, I think the big decision will be made at the end of this season.

“Can they go into another campaign with David Moyes as manager? That's what they have to ask themselves at West Ham and whether this is worthwhile.”

What next for West Ham and Moyes?

West Ham’s immediate focus will be building on the weekend’s success as they look to earn back-to-back wins when they welcome Newcastle United to the London Stadium this evening.

The Irons then make the trip across London to Craven Cottage as they face a Fulham side chasing continental football, before travelling to Belgium for the first game of their two-legged Europa Conference League quarter-final with Gent next week.

After delivering two successive European-placed finishes in the Premier League as well as a run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, Moyes will feel that he has earned the chance to see the season out in a bid to keep West Ham afloat in the Premier League.

However, the Scotsman will know that his future will be in jeopardy should the Irons look set to slip into the relegation zone before the season is out.