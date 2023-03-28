West Ham United may have never considered sacking manager David Moyes at the London Stadium throughout the current campaign, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Irons find themselves embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, but the Scotsman’s job appears secure at the time of writing.

West Ham manager news – David Moyes

It’s been a difficult season for both West Ham and Moyes, who have struggled to cope with balancing Premier League and Europa Conference League football this term and find themselves in a race to avoid the drop to the Championship.

However, whilst clubs such as Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace have acted by replacing their manager, the Hammers board have stuck with the 59-year-old throughout their struggle this campaign.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the London Stadium outfit could attract a manager with the type of calibre as Rafael Benitez, though indicated the east London side will stick with Moyes.

And Sheth believes that the former Manchester United manager accepts that he has endured a difficult season but doesn’t believe it is in the board’s mind to relieve him of his duties.

What has Sheth said about West Ham and Moyes?

When asked about the prospect of West Ham making a change before the end of the season, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think it's ever too late to make a change if you think that's the right way to go.

“But I genuinely don't think it's in the board's mind or has been in the board's mind to sack David Moyes. I still believe they have faith in David Moyes.

“Moyes has had a difficult season. He's the first to admit that.”

What next for West Ham and Moyes?

The Irons are in Premier League action this weekend with a huge clash against fellow relegation strugglers Southampton at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

That is followed by Newcastle United’s visit to east London next Wednesday before a trip across London to face Fulham follows, preceding the Irons’ two-legged Europa Conference League quarter-final with Belgian outfit Gent.

Whilst the club’s success in Europe over the past two seasons has been a fantastic experience for the players and fans alike, there’s no doubt that the club’s main priority will be retaining their Premier League status.

And Moyes will feel that having guided the club away from relegation during the 2019/20 season he could achieve the same feat whilst bringing a European trophy to the capital city.