West Ham United manager David Moyes looks set to remain at the London Stadium beyond the current campaign at the time of writing, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Irons head coach has guided the club to next month’s Europa Conference League final.

West Ham manager news – David Moyes

According to The Guardian, West Ham are “increasingly likely” to keep Moyes as their manager heading into the end of the season.

The Irons could back the manager by targeting Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as the east London outfit look to avoid flirting with the drop next term.

Having beaten AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate, West Ham have reached the final of the Europa Conference League and will take on Serie A outfit Fiorentina in Prague next month as the Hammers look to win their first major European title since 1965.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT there is an “outside chance” that Moyes could leave the London Stadium this summer.

But Jones says “the feeling right now” is that Moyes will remain at West Ham at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Moyes?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't get any impression at the moment that David Moyes is going to leave.

“There have been three or four moments this season when I've had indications that they were exploring other options and that he might only have three games left here and there.

“But, given the turnaround he's managed, the feeling right now is that he'll be remaining at West Ham, and this European run is enough for him to get the opportunity to lead them into next season.”

What next for West Ham and Moyes?

Given this season’s dice with relegation, Moyes will hope to be backed with several additions in the summer transfer window as West Ham look to improve on their bottom-half finish this term.

Victory over Fiorentina in next month’s European final will secure the Irons’ qualification to the Europa League group stages, indicating another campaign of balancing domestic and continental football could be on the cards at the London Stadium.

Should the club secure the Conference League title, they may place their confidence in Moyes, who has steered the Hammers away from relegation twice and provided two top-seven finishes in his second spell at the helm of the east London outfit.

And the 60-year-old Scotsman will want to see progress made on transfer deals heading into the upcoming transfer market.