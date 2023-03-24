West Ham United manager David Moyes won't accept that they're in a dogfight, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are enduring a difficult season and there's a real chance they could be relegated to the Championship.

West Ham news - fight for survival

West Ham currently find themselves sat in 18th place in the Premier League and just a point above bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

After the international break, Moyes' men have one of the season's biggest games so far, as they host the Saints in what will undoubtedly be labelled a six-pointer.

The Hammers recently advanced into the next round of the Europa Conference League, which could be an unwelcome distraction in the fight for survival.

A report from the Guardian recently claimed that West Ham were considering sacking Moyes, but they've struggled to find a replacement.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes they should stick with Moyes for the rest of the season. He said: “I personally think they are better off sticking with David Moyes now, it might be too late for any of the clubs at the bottom to change manager now and for it to have a huge effect on the squad this late in the season."

What has Jones said about West Ham?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe some of the West Ham squad, including Moyes, will admit they're in a relegation dogfight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You have to fear for West Ham a bit because I just don't understand how they've really ended up in this predicament without their manager seeming to accept that they're in the dogfight. He consistently seems like his team is above it. A lot of their team talk like that too. They talk with such positivity, almost like they're blind to the fact they're in trouble.

"I think that's a massive danger - we've seen teams do that before and you just can't do it. They're third from bottom and one point off the bottom of the league."

Could West Ham go down?

When you get to this stage of the season and you're in the relegation zone, the excuse that you're too good to go down goes out of the window.

The Hammers face K.A.A Gent on the Thursday before facing league leaders Arsenal, followed by another midweek fixture in the Conference League, followed by a relegation clash with Bournemouth.

The distraction of playing in the European competition could have a devastating impact on their domestic form, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Moyes field a heavily rotated team midweek, in order to have a fresh side for the relegation battle.