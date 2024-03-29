Highlights David Moyes is delaying contract decision to avoid distractions..

West Ham looking at Fulham's Marco Silva as a potential replacement if needed.

Fans have shown discontent with Moyes, but the club could target a 'big name' manager.

West Ham United manager David Moyes could be heading through the exit door at the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Scottish coach has delayed making a decision as he wants no distractions for the remainder of the campaign.

On paper, the Hammers are enjoying an impressive season, fighting in the top half of the Premier League with a real chance of qualifying for Europe, while also being in the quarter-final of the Europa League, where they will face Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite the position they are in, some of the fanbase have grown frustrated with the former Manchester United manager after some dismal individual performances, while there have also been question marks surrounding the style of play he's implementing at the London Stadium. Moyes' contract is set to expire in the summer, so it could be the ideal opportunity for West Ham to make a change if they feel necessary.

Moyes Offered New Deal by West Ham

According to a report from MailOnline, Moyes has an offer on the table to extend his stay at the club, but he's insisted that he wants to wait until the end of the campaign before making a decision on his future. The Scottish manager is set to hold further talks later in the year before his contract expires. Speaking on the situation, Moyes said...

"I've really enjoyed my four years. I'll see my contract out. There are plenty of reasons. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

David Moyes' managerial record in the Premier League David Moyes Matches 688 Won 267 Drawn 180 Lost 241 Goals for 928 Goals against 890 Points-per-game 1.43 Statistics correct as of 28/03/2024

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Fulham manager Marco Silva is admired by the hierarchy at the London Stadium and the Hammers could make a move to secure his signature during the summer. Although there's a chance that Moyes will extend his stay and sign on the dotted line once again, the backroom team will need a plan in place if he seeks a fresh challenge.

As mentioned, the fans have voiced their frustrations at times this season, with a 'Moyes out' banner spotted in the away end after a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in February. At the time, the Hammers were yet to secure a victory in 2024.

Related Graham Potter Might Not Fancy West Ham Job West Ham United could be looking for a replacement for David Moyes in the future, but Graham Potter might be out of reach.

Dharmesh Sheth - Moyes Waiting Until the Summer

Sheth has suggested that Moyes wants to delay making a decision on his future until the summer as he doesn't need any distractions for the remainder of the season. The Hammers now have a tough fixture in the Europa League against Leverkusen, and Moyes could be looking to create another special moment in their history. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I think he's bookmarked it now. I think he's just said right, this is for the summer. I'm going to decide on the summer. He doesn't want anything distracting West Ham United from potentially pushing up the league and getting a European spot via the Premier League. And of course, maybe just maybe, another fantastic season in Europe. They've made the quarter-finals, of course, and they'll play Bayer Leverkusen in those quarter-finals. They couldn't have got much tougher. You could argue Liverpool is probably the toughest draw they could have been handed but Leverkusen isn't going to be an easy tie at all."

West Ham to Target 'Big Name' Replacement

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that if West Ham are to make a change in the dugout then they are likely to bring in a 'big name' head coach. With some high-profile managers likely to be available in the summer, the Hammers want to show some ambition if they are to bring in a replacement for Moyes.

According to MailOnline, West Ham have a long-standing interest in Thomas Tuchel, who will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign. The report adds that it does appear unlikely that they would be able to convince the German manager to make the move to the London Stadium, so they might be forced to look elsewhere.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt