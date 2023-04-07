West Ham United boss David Moyes has cause for 'optimism' going into this weekend's match against Fulham at Craven Cottage due to the home sides' poor form of late, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are currently sitting 15th in the Premier League table; however, only goal difference separates them from Bournemouth in 18th position.

West Ham United latest news

Recently, The Guardian has reported that West Ham will give 'serious consideration' to firing manager Moyes if the Scot comes out on the receiving end of a loss against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The 59-year-old will be safe if he manages to lead his side to a draw against the Cottagers; nevertheless, the Irons' hierarchy are said to be running out of patience with Moyes due to their stagnant form.

On Wednesday night, West Ham were thrashed 5-1 at the London Stadium by Newcastle to deepen their relegation worries, something which has alarmed senior board members.

Intriguingly, in the entire bottom half of the Premier League table, only West Ham and Nottingham Forest have chosen not to sack their manager this season. Despite this, assurances of Moyes' safety have waned significantly following their drubbing against the Magpies in midweek.

What has Dean Jones said about David Moyes?

Journalist Jones thinks that Moyes can draw on Fulham's recent poor run of form as inspiration to lead West Ham to a much-needed result.

Jones told GMS: "I think the good news for David Moyes about this match is that Fulham are beatable at the moment. Their form hasn't been great at all recently and there's no Mitrovic, so they can have some optimism going into this game, but if they lose this one, you have to wonder how long the ball can stick with him."

Can West Ham United gain a vital win over Fulham at Craven Cottage?

West Ham fans will certainly hope they can topple Fulham on Saturday and will be boosted by the fact the Cottagers are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, as per Sky Sports.

On the flip side, the Hammers seem to be a totally different outfit one week to the next at the moment and have been unable to string together any actual consistent form this term, which has landed them in an awkward position heading into the business end of the Premier League season.

Moyes seems to be under severe pressure to deliver results and something may have to give this weekend if Fulham pick up all three points in this local derby of sorts.