West Ham United head coach David Moyes is not currently in any immediate threat of facing the sack but could be in “big danger” if a serious new managerial candidate emerges at the London Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Irons head coach will be feeling the pressure with his side embroiled in a full-blown relegation battle.

West Ham manager news – David Moyes

If West Ham fans thought they had turned a corner following their 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the end of February, they will have been brought right back down to Earth following after weekend’s humbling at Brighton & Hove Albion by the same score line.

The defeat leaves the Hammers just two places and one point above 18th-placed Everton, with relegation now looking like a very real possibility in east London.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes’ job is as “safe as houses” at the London Stadium, with the board still believing in the Scotsman following his achievements during his second tenure as West Ham boss.

And Jones understands that the Irons hierarchy do not currently having a plan for “what comes next” if they were to relieve Moyes of his duties.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Moyes?

When asked if Moyes’ job could be seriously under threat following the side’s defeat at Brighton, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Honestly, I did expect that he would be in big trouble right now, but I'm told that he's not for now.

“That's because they don't have a plan for what comes next. When a good option emerges, I do think he’ll be in big, big danger.”

What next for West Ham?

It is set to be a critical week ahead for West Ham, with the London Stadium outfit due to resume their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign when they face Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Thursday.

However, it’s in the Premier League where both the fans and the board will be desperate to see an upturn in form, with the Hammers set to welcome Aston Villa on Sunday, in what will be thought of as a huge opportunity to secure three points and pull away from a relegation battle.

Moyes will feel that he currently has credit in the bank with the West Ham hierarchy, having guided the club to safety following his re-appointment in 2019, before achieving two back-to-back European finishes alongside a run to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

However, the 59-year-old will know that his time at the London Stadium will have to come into question if it looks like the side could realistically drop into the Championship come the end of the campaign.