Highlights David Moyes' future at West Ham is uncertain with his contract expiring.

The Hammers are likely to target a 'big name' to replace him.

Potential replacements for Moyes include Marco Silva, Thomas Tuchel, Arne Slot, and Paulo Fonseca.

West Ham United manager David Moyes' future at the club is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers could look to appoint a 'big name' to replace the Scottish coach this summer.

Moyes' side have come under scrutiny at times this campaign after strings of disappointing performances. The capital club have also enjoyed some impressive runs of form, while the former Everton manager also has plenty of credit in the bank after guiding his team to Europa Conference League success last term.

Some of the fanbase have questioned the style of play on display this season, but the Hammers are currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League and in contention to qualify for European football once again. West Ham have also reached the quarter-final of the Europa League and will face Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen for a place in the semi-final.

Moyes' Future is Uncertain at West Ham

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's run in the Europa League could be vital in helping decide Moyes' future. The Scottish manager might feel he's taken the side as far as he can if they fail to finish strongly in the Premier League and crash out of European competition. Both Moyes and West Ham are going to have a major decision to make in the summer, with his contract expiring.

A report from MailOnline has claimed that Moyes hasn't made a final decision on his future just yet despite being offered a new deal by the Hammers. The 60-year-old is set to take his time and see how the campaign ends before committing to the club, and the Irons themselves will also have a say in whether they opt to keep him at the London Stadium ahead of next season.

The BBC have suggested that Moyes divides opinion among the fanbase, and despite recent success in Europe, some supporters want to see the club head in a different direction. With his deal running down, the summer could be an ideal time for West Ham and Moyes to shake hands and say their goodbyes, but there's an argument to suggest that the grass might not be greener.

The Hammers are in a strong position in England's top flight and still fighting to win the Europa League, so there's no guarantee a new manager is able to get more out of their current side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes is the first manager to win a trophy for West Ham since the 1980/1981 season.

Related West Ham Manager David Moyes' Tactical Wisdom is 'Brilliant' West Ham United manager David Moyes may not always get the appreciation he deserves, according to pundit Micah Richards

Michael Bridge - West Ham to Target 'Big Name'

Bridge has suggested that if West Ham are going to go down the route of replacing Moyes in the summer, then they are likely to target a big name rather than an up-and-coming coach. The Sky Sports reporter adds that you're always going to have a section of the fanbase who are looking to see a new manager come in, despite the results we're seeing on the pitch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"You're always going to have fans who just aren't having him. I've got a couple of West Ham fans that I know that aren't having him. I've always given it the, how can you not like this? But then they're the ones paying the money, I'm not paying the money. If it was to be the end of David Moyes, a couple of people I know at West Ham kind of give me the impression that it's not going to be another good young English coach. They'd probably target a very big name, because I think there are going to be some big names available. And people say, well, would they go to West Ham? Well, let's wait and see. I think West Ham would look big if Moyes was to move on."

Marco Silva Could be Eyed as Replacement

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that if West Ham opt to pull the trigger and allow Moyes to depart in the summer, then Fulham manager Marco Silva could be an option for the capital club. As it stands, the Scottish manager is under pressure to turn things around and earn himself a new deal. The Hammers are likely to cast their net wide if they are in the market for a new manager.

Thomas Tuchel, who will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, will also be explored by West Ham. Feyenoord's Arne Slot and Lille's Paulo Fonseca are also admired by the hierarchy at the London Stadium. Even if Moyes stays in charge for the 2024/2025 campaign, it's important to have a succession plan in place.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt