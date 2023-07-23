West Ham United Technical Director Tim Steidten isn't convinced about two of David Moyes' targets at the London Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers recently brought in Steidten, but it seems his views don't align with Moyes' at the moment.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

At the beginning of the month, West Ham announced that Steidten would be joining the club as their Technical Director.

The announcement explains that Steidten will be responsible for West Ham's player recruitment strategy and scouting department, whilst working closely with Moyes and Sporting Director Mark Noble.

The Hammers now need to replace Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal this summer, but the Premier League side appear no closer to announcing the signing of a new midfielder.

Undoubtedly, Steidten and Moyes will be working together to try and identify targets, but their views have to be aligned to find the right players.

West Ham are yet to confirm any incomings this summer, which could be a source of frustration for the fans at the London Stadium.

Although the deal for Rice wasn't announced too long ago, it's been looking likely for quite a while that he would be leaving the club during the transfer window.

Now, Jones has claimed that Steidten might not agree with some of the names Moyes is looking to bring in.

James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay have been linked with a move to the London Stadium over the last few weeks.

What has Jones said about West Ham?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Steidten is as convinced as Moyes by the likes of McTominay and Ward-Prowse.

The journalist adds that Moyes is looking for a certain type of player to fit his style.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The other problem they've got at the moment is that David Moyes has a certain type and style of player that he feels will fit with his team.

"So you're looking at players like James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay, in that bracket, that David Moyes is definitely holding an interest in.

"You've also got this new guy that's come in, Tim Steidten, who is apparently not as convinced that those are the sort of players that West Ham should be building around."

Who else are West Ham targeting in the transfer window?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jonathan Tah and Perr Schuurs are two players of interest to the Hammers.

Although a priority may be signing a midfielder, it appears that Moyes and Steidten have defenders on their shortlist.

Journalist Paul Brown has added another name to West Ham's defensive targets, telling GIVEMESPORT that Harry Maguire is another player to watch out for.

Jones previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is a target for West Ham as a replacement for Rice.

Elsewhere, the MailOnline have claimed that Leeds' Tyler Adams is a serious option for Moyes' side before the transfer window slams shut shortly after the Premier League season gets underway.