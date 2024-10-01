West Ham United are standing by Julen Lopetegui at a time when he is struggling to win over his own players at the London Stadium, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It has been a slow start to life back in the Premier League for the 58-year-old tactician, who replaced David Moyes in the hot-seat in the summer, as he has led the Hammers to just one win from his opening six games in the top flight.

Many fans have been frustrated by his style of play and the lack of progress this season, on the back of a successful transfer window when the east Londoners brought in nine new players.

Sullivan Keen to Avoid Knee-Jerk Reaction Over Lopetegui's Future

Spanish tactician set to remain in east Londoners' hot-seat

West Ham chairman David Sullivan took the decision to appoint Lopetegui, and indications at the moment suggest he intends to stick by him in hope he can turn their fortunes around. Sullivan is keen to avoid a knee-jerk reaction after the early weeks of this new season as he wants to give the new man every opportunity to prove himself.

He did the same thing with Moyes at times, opting not to axe him during periods when there was pressure from the fanbase to do so.

Sources say that unless there is an obvious, outstanding candidate that could obviously be brought in to replace Lopetegui, Sullivan will continue with his belief that the Spanish tactician must be given time.

Julen Lopetegui's managerial record in the Premier League Matches 29 Won 10 Drawn 6 Lost 13 Goals for 29 Goals against 44 Points-per-game 1.24 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

But there are issues to deal with, as reports have begun to emerge that players within the camp are not entirely happy with the way things have been going.

Last weekend, there was a flashpoint with Mohammed Kudus that appears to be the latest problem at the club. Kudus was substituted at half-time of the 1-1 draw with Brentford and, after the match, Lopetegui said:

“It was a tactical decision. I was thinking we needed that. I was thinking that was better for the team and we needed these kind of changes. The second half we worked as a team.”

There have been suggestions of a spat between Kudus and Lopetegui during the half-time interval, and GMS sources have indicated that the Ghana international felt it was unfair that he was being treated as a player that was working selfishly rather than for the team.

It remains to be seen how quickly they can put the moment behind them, but it is not the only example of Lopetegui surprising his players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui's managerial career has spanned 406 matches, with him leading his side to victory on 236 occasions

Lopetegui Shocked Squad with Late Decisions

Eleventh-hour changes have been made to starting line-up

It is understood he has also made late changes to the expected starting line-ups. In addition, sources have indicated that the recent decision to line up with a back three, with Edson Alvarez at the heart of it, also came as a surprise to the players late in the build-up towards the Chelsea clash last month, which they lost 3-0.

There may seem to be friction between Lopetegui and members of the team, but they must work together to turn around this season.

Sullivan wants his decision on this head coach to be given time to be proved as a good one but, for that to happen, Lopetegui has to get his best players firing.

So far, there is a feeling that too many of West Ham's best players are under-performing, and that is reflected in their poor start to the campaign.

A game at home to Ipswich Town is a chance to head into the international break in better spirits - before the first game back sees them face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby that would really bring about a backlash if it was to go badly.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt