If West Ham United were to move summer signing Gianluca Scamacca on in the upcoming window, his time at the club would be a "missed opportunity", journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian international joined the Hammers in the summer for a reported fee of £35m but is yet to reach the heights many expected upon his arrival.

West Ham United latest news - Gianluca Scamacca

The 24-year-old arrived in East London with a good reputation, having scored 16 Serie A goals for Italian outfit Sassuolo the previous season, as per Transfermarkt.

His performances during that campaign earned him a call-up to the Italian national team under Roberto Mancini, with Arsenal also reportedly targeting the striker last summer.

However, in spite of interest from some of the biggest clubs in European football, Scamacca's time with West Ham has so far been incredibly underwhelming. So much so that the club appear keen to offload the forward, with AS Roma closing in on a deal to sign the Italian on loan with an option to buy, as per the Evening Standard.

What has Dean Jones said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

Jones had sympathy for Scamacca's poor debut season in the Premier League, explaining that in a different setup, the forward could have been a "hit" in East London.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think it'd be a missed opportunity because I think Scamacca could have been a hit at West Ham in a different setup. I don't feel like he's been bad enough to be considered a flop. I don't feel like the transfer as a whole has been a complete miss."

How did Gianluca Scamacca perform in the 2022/23 season?

Scamacca's arrival at West Ham was largely expected to help elevate the Hammers to new heights, however, that wasn't to be the case. The striker made a total of 27 appearances for the East London club, and scored just eight goals, as per Transfermarkt.

As a club, the Hammers enjoyed UEFA Europa Conference League success, but it is telling that the Italian played nothing more than a minor role in the achievement, scoring just three goals throughout the tournament.

A move back to Italy could therefore be the best outcome for both the player and the club. His departure would allow West Ham to bring in a more suitable replacement, and Scamacca would be afforded the opportunity to prove once again why so many elite clubs were interested in him this time last year.