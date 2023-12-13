Highlights West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has been an unsung hero for the club during the 2023/24 season at the London Stadium

The Mexico international's presence in the team is vital and the Irons' results without him show how much they miss him when he's absent.

David Moyes' future as Hammers head coach looks uncertain, but he reportedly has the full backing of the West Ham board.

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has been “a bit of an unsung hero” during the 2023/24 season, as journalist Paul Brown reviews the star’s start to life at the London Stadium.

David Moyes welcomed the Ajax man to his Irons squad during the 2023 summer transfer window, having made the biggest sale in the club’s history following Declan Rice’s departure.

West Ham have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but have already secured their progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Hammers hope to replicate their success during the 2022/23 season by securing another continental trophy at the London Stadium.

Alvarez’s start to life at West Ham

West Ham announced the signing of Alvarez from Ajax in a deal worth over £35m in August 2023. The 26-year-old had become the Hammers’ first summer signing after selling Rice to Arsenal for a then-British transfer record of £105m.

West Ham quickly spent more of the money provided by the sale when they welcomed James Ward-Prowse from Southampton to the London Stadium just days later. Alvarez was delighted to have made the move to east London, having expressed a desire to challenge himself in the Premier League (via Sky Sports):

“The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world, and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family, and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

Before West Ham met with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 17th December, Alvarez had started 75% of possible Premier League games during the 2023/24 season. The Mexico international was absent for the Hammers’ opening day 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth and defeats at Brentford and Fulham. West Ham’s results when Alvarez isn’t in the team suggest he is a vital cog in Moyes’ system and provides an effective screening barrier in front of the Hammers backline.

According to Claret & Hugh, the North American star missed West Ham’s 5-0 horror show at Fulham on 10th December due to an illness bug in the Irons camp. It remains to be seen whether Alvarez will be available in clashes against Freiburg and Wolves on the 14th and 17th December, respectively.

In September, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the former Ajax star could have a fight on his hands to secure a regular starting berth in Moyes’ side. However, Alvarez has found himself a prominent feature in the Scot’s side when fit and available.

Edson Alvarez - Premier League stats 23/24 (12-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.61 10th Pass success rate 86.2% 5th Aerial duels won per game 1 =9th Tackles per game 2.1 4th Interceptions per game 1.2 3rd Fouls per game 1.3 2nd Clearances per game 2.8 4th Stats according to WhoScored

Paul Brown on Edson Alvarez

Brown has been impressed with Alvarez’s ability to seamlessly slot in Moyes’ side and claims he has “gone about his business very effectively.” The journalist states that the Irons miss him when he’s unavailable and suggests they’ll want him back as quickly as possible.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Alvarez is a bit of an unsung hero. He doesn't always grab the headlines. But he came in at a difficult time for the club as one of the players they signed to replace a club legend in Rice, and he's quietly gone about his business very effectively. He slotted in very well very early on. He didn't need very long to settle. I think he's been really good for them, and they miss him when he's not around. So, they'll want him back in tip-top form as quickly as possible.”

West Ham news on David Moyes’ future

West Ham’s crushing 5-0 defeat at Fulham on 10th December could have started to raise questions over Moyes’ suitability for the managerial post at the London Stadium. The 60-year-old has transformed the Irons from relegation candidates to Europa Conference League winners in his second spell at the club, with his current deal expiring next summer.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham remain “100 per cent” behind Moyes but are also in no rush to offer him a new contract. The same report claims there is a growing expectation within the London Stadium that the 2023/24 season will be the former Manchester United head coach’s last in charge for the east London outfit.

Moyes had been close to losing his job in April 2023, when a 1-0 victory, ironically at Fulham, saved his job and prevented a surprise return for Slaven Bilic. West Ham will be delighted they didn’t jump the gun, with Moyes securing the Europa Conference League title, the club’s first continental trophy since 1965’s Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

The Hammers need just a point in their upcoming Europa League clash with Freiburg to secure their place at the top of the group and progression to the last-16 of the competition. West Ham then return to the London Stadium, where they hope to put Gary O’Neil’s Wolves to the sword in response to last weekend’s humbling at Fulham.