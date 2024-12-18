West Ham United have asked for information on Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath ahead of the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Adding a new striker could be a major priority when the winter window opens for business at the end of the year. Michail Antonio was recently involved in a road traffic incident, meaning he's going to be ruled out for a significant period of time as he recovers.

The Hammers are struggling in the Premier League this season, and although Julen Loeptegui has plenty of options in attack, they're all struggling to produce. Danny Ings has been a backup at the London Stadium for a few years now, but he's reaching the latter stages of his career. Niclas Fullkrug was signed during the summer transfer window, but injuries have halted his progress so far.

West Ham Enquire About Latte Lath

His agent has spoken out

According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, West Ham are one of the sides who have asked for information on Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath as they plot a potential January move. Other sides are said to be showing an interest, including Ipswich Town also inquiring about the centre-forward.

Speaking on Latte Lath's future, his agent has confirmed that he expects something to happen during the January transfer window, claiming that strikers who are scoring goals are usually in demand...

"He's back to scoring. Eight goals in the first part of the championship and we expect something to happen in January. He's a striker and strikers are always the subject of attention in the January market."

So far this season, the 25-year-old has scored eight times in the Championship in 21 games, while also providing two assists. The Ivorian forward has been a regular under former West Ham midfielder Michael Carrick, finding the back of the net 16 times last season in his first campaign with the English club.

Latte Lath, described as a 'truly prolific' striker, could by the answer to West Ham's problems in attack after trying and failing with a host of options in the centre-forward role.