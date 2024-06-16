Highlights West Ham United will intensify interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this week.

En-Nesyri is a leading option for the Hammers with Julen Lopetegui keen to sign the Moroccan.

Lopetegui wants new signings to be in the building before pre-season starts.

West Ham United are expected to ramp up their interest in Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri this week as a means of securing their second transfer of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed, and Julen Lopetegui is ‘on board’ with the move.

Luis Guilherme’s recent arrival got Lopetegui’s first summer at the club off to a flyer with the Brazilian poised to become a future star for the club in question, but a new striker is also of interest to the club, as the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man yearns for a new talisman to lead the line.

However, their efforts to sign an efficient forward have proved to be largely ineffectual in previous windows - both in the summer and mid-season - but there is a growing hope that a new striker will be on their incoming list this summer.

West Ham to Intensify Deal for En-Nesyri

Wanting to know whether Sevilla are happy to sell

Jarrod Bowen, a winger by trade, was David Moyes' makeshift option in 2023/24 after Michail Antonio's hodgepodge availability. A new striker, according to The Athletic, is on the agenda for the club this summer and the Sevilla ace has emerged as one of their leading options.

Expected to turn up the intensity of their interest in En-Nesyri in the next week, the east Londoners’ pursuit of a new hitman could be all but done within the first few weeks of the summer trading period opening for business with them looking to get ahead of the curve with their transfer dealings.

En-Nesyri, Bowen, Antonio - 23/24 League Stats Statistic En-Nesyri Bowen Antonio Minutes 2,576 3,021 1,711 Goals 16 16 6 Assists 2 6 2 Shots per game 2.2 2.5 1.2 Pass success rate (%) 65 75.1 64.6 Aerials won per game 2.1 1 1.3 Overall rating 6.84 7.10 6.60

According to GMS sources, West Ham have a plan in place. Firstly, the Hammers hope to gain an early indication of the desire of both relevant parties to get a deal over the line, which could spruce the link into action.

If West Ham manage to get the answers they are looking for in due course, the overall feeling is that they are expected to sharply progress the move to get a deal over the line before other would-be buyers are able to send any offers into the Spanish side's inbox.

They also want to make sure that En-Nesyri, 27, himself is interested in a move to the English top flight and whether Sevilla, his current employers, are willing to part ways with him this summer for what could turn out to be a career-defining switch for the centre-forward.

Lopetegui ‘On Board’ With En-Nesyri Move

Spaniard wants frontman for pre-season

Close

According to GMS sources, West Ham are keen to add a new forward to their ranks in time for their impending pre-season schedule, which kicks off with a clash against Wolves on Saturday 27 July in Florida, United States.

In terms of Lopetegui’s point of view, the Spanish tactician is ‘on board’ with the move because of their pre-existing relationship from their days with Sevilla. After returning to his goalscoring best at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, the Fes-born ace, formerly of Leganes and Malaga, was a priority target for Moyes and his entourage last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: En-Nesyri, while at Sevilla, played 115 times under Lopetegui, registering 36 goals and three assists.

A deal failed to materialise last time out, but the ever-growing consensus among the London Stadium inner circle is that they anticipate other teams across Europe to compete with them if - and when - he becomes actively available on the market this summer.

In 2023/24, the seasoned Morocco international weighed in with 16 strikes and a duo of assists in 33 league appearances, while he scored 20 goals across all competitions. All in all, En-Neysri’s 196-game stint in Spain, the marksman has 73 goals and seven assists under his belt.