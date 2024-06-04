Highlights West Ham's deal for Fabricio Bruno collapsed due to his higher salary demands, leaving them to pursue other options like Max Kilman.

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui aims to strengthen the squad after a poor defensive season in 2023/24, conceding the most goals in their history.

West Ham is now targeting Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme for a €30 million deal, despite interest from Liverpool, to strengthen their squad.

West Ham United’s deal for Fabricio Bruno collapsed last week after a deal between the club and his employers, Flamengo, was made and now Fabrizio Romano, in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, has revealed the reason why the move failed to materialise officially.

Julen Lopetegui, who replaces David Moyes in east London, will be looking to make his mark on the Premier League after an up-and-down stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers between November 2022 and August 2023.

This summer transfer window is the Spaniard’s perfect opportunity to bolster his squads to match his squad demands, all while offloading those deemed surplus to requirements in order to balance out all incomings and outgoings.

West Ham United: Fabricio Bruno Latest

Max Kilman lined up as replacement

On the back of a ninth-placed finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season, there is no doubt the east London-based outfit is in need of a wholesale shake-up this summer, but no other position is more important than centre-back.

Lopetegui looked to get the summer trading period off to a quick start after a move for Flamengo’s Bruno came close to being agreed - Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT previously the 28-year-old was ‘really close’ to moving to England's top tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham conceded 74 goals in the Premier League in 2023/24 - the most in their history.

According to Romano on X (formerly Twitter), a deal worth €12 million fixed fee plus €1.5m worth of add-ons, equaling around £11.5 million, was agreed for the 28-year-old Brazilian. But the proposed switch has since collapsed, however, leaving West Ham in a sticky situation.

Instead, Wolves’ Max Kilman has emerged as a top option, per Football Insider, though his signature will set West Ham back a whopping £40 million should they succeed in their pursuit. A staggering amount of money, though Kilman’s top flight expertise will be an attractive prospect.

Statistic Kilman Zouma Aguerd Appearances 38 32(1) 21 Tackles and interceptions per game 2.2 1.6 2 Clearances per game 4.7 4.8 3.8 Average passes per game 60.2 34.6 55.4 Pass success rate (%) 86.3 83.9 80.5 Overall rating 6.71 6.52 6.42

Romano: Bruno’s Wage Demands Were Too Much for West Ham

The move was a done deal

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that ‘crazy things’ tend to happen in Brazilian football and then referenced Bruno’s failed transfer to West Ham.

Insisting that a ‘done deal’ was agreed between the Premier League outfit and Flamengo, the Italian journalist suggested that it fell through after the centre-back demanded a higher salary. In return, West Ham were unwilling to match the weekly age he asked for.

“Then we know in Brazil, crazy things can happen. It already happened with Fabricio Bruno and West Ham last week. It was a done deal, then the player decided to ask for a bigger salary, and in that moment, the operation collapsed because West Ham didn't want to to go crazy for Fabricio Bruno.”

West Ham ‘Close’ to Securing Luis Guilherme

Also eyed by Liverpool

From one Brazilian to another, Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme is close to signing a contract with West Ham with a €30 million package expected to be secured soon, despite suggestions that any transfer deal had broken down on Monday. West Ham, however, remain cautious over a potential deal being made until all relevant paperwork has been rubber-stamped.

Amid interest from Liverpool and the Saudi Pro League, West Ham’s intermediaries have informally approached the 18-year-old and offered a contract worth £5 million per season, which excludes any bonuses. Ben Jacobs, writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggested that West Ham are fearful that their deal will be subject to a late hijack and, therefore, are rushing to secure a deal.