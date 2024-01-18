Highlights West Ham United's transfer business depends on selling players to generate funds at the London Stadium to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Irons are cautious about heavy spending despite their record income from the sale of Declan Rice in July 2023.

Players like Said Benrahma and Ben Johnson could be sold to bolster funds and create space on the wage bill in David Moyes' squad.

West Ham United’s transfer business could depend on their capability to sell players during the 2024 winter window, as journalist Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive internal update from the London Stadium.

The Irons are enjoying an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League, with David Moyes’ side also navigating their way to the last-16 of the Europa League.

However, recent defeats in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup could display an issue with the depth in the Hammers’ squad, and the east London outfit could turn to the transfer window to bolster the options in Moyes’ side. West Ham enjoyed a productive 2023 summer market but could be restricted with their business this month to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

West Ham’s recent summer spending

In November 2023, The Standard reported that West Ham were interested in signing a striker during the winter transfer window owing to an injury suffered by Michail Antonio whilst on international duty with Jamaica. The Irons are wary of heavy spending following successive summers of splashing the cash, despite the record income following their £105m sale of club captain Declan Rice in July 2023. Towards the end of 2023, Everton were hit with a ten point deduction, having failed to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (Financial Fair Play) rules.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Toffees, alongside Nottingham Forest, would be further charged with breaching financial rules, with an independent panel set to conclude their findings and suggest a punishment for each case. It is a slippery slope that West Ham don’t want to get involved with if they can avoid the situation.

Meanwhile, the Irons must also adhere to UEFA’s FFP rules due to participating in the 2023/24 Europa League following last term’s Europa Conference League triumph. West Ham were added to UEFA’s financial ‘watchlist’ in September 2023, with European football’s governing body hoping to phase out the extra leeway it gave clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic. One way the Hammers can avoid repercussions will be to sell some of their fringe players to generate funds and create space on the wage bill.

West Ham have reportedly snubbed an initial approach from Marseille to sign Said Benrahma on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The east London outfit would be open to a permanent exit to bolster their funds, with fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon reportedly having an interest in the Algerian winger. However, with FFP issues coming to the fore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Benrahma depart the London Stadium for the right price.

Said Benrahma - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 30 1 6 0 2021-22 32 8 6 0 2022-23 35 6 3 0 2023-24 13 0 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, stats correct as of 17-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - West Ham’s winter business will ‘depend on the outgoings’

Romano has indicated that West Ham’s winter business will depend on what they can generate from player sales this month. The transfer expert has explained that Benrhama’s prospective move to Lyon could be possible. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think West Ham’s business will depend on the outgoings. It will be important to see what happens with the players leaving the club because, as always, there’s Financial Fair Play, and it's important for West Ham to find the right balance. So, for example, for a player like Benrahma, we have to see what happens with Lyon. Lyon are interested in him, so this could still be a possibility.”

West Ham transfer news, including potential sales of Ben Johnson and Danny Ings

With FFP looming large over West Ham, it’s unsurprising that they haven’t made any signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, with just over two weeks of the market remaining. The Irons have been linked with several departures, which could enable the Hammers to bolster their options with more additions this month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th January) that West Ham right-back Ben Johnson could be an ‘attainable’ signing for Leeds United this month. The 23-year-old has six months remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, meaning the Irons could be eager to sell him for a transfer fee in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering signing West Ham striker Danny Ings on loan. The 31-year-old has struggled for regular gametime in the Premier League across the 2023/24 season and could look at a temporary switch to Molineux as the ideal way to retain his fitness and prove his worth in the top-flight.

West Ham return to Premier League action when they travel to Sheffield United on 21st January before welcoming in February by hosting AFC Bournemouth at the London Stadium on the 1st.