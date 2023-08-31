West Ham United have been linked with a move for Juventus star Filip Kostic, and journalist Dean Jones has potentially provided GIVEMESPORT with some negative news on the deal.

The 30-year-old would be a versatile option for David Moyes if they can secure his signature.

West Ham United transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Hammers so far after they were forced to sell Declan Rice, who joined fellow Premier League side Arsenal. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, and Edson Alvarez have come in to provide options in the middle of the park. With the window slamming shut tomorrow evening, Moyes and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in further reinforcements. One player who has been linked with a move is Juventus’ Kostic.

According to Sky Sports (via Hammers.News), West Ham are exploring a deal to bring Kostic to the London Stadium. The report claims that the Serbian could cost in the region of £30m. Kostic has predominantly played on the left-hand side, but can play in an attacking role as well as a deeper left midfield role. The Juventus man could suit the wing-back position that Moyes likes to utilise at times. At the age of 30, however, £20m could be a lot for a player who might not have much sell-on value in the future.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of Kostic.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Kostic?

Jones has suggested that Juventus sources have heard nothing from West Ham regarding them trying to bring Kostic to the Premier League. The journalist adds, however, that the Hammers have defintetly admired Kostic for some time now, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they do approach Juventus before the window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The news from Juventus sources is that they have heard nothing from West Ham so far and are playing down the chances of a Kostic transfer. That's not to say this one is not in the works though because this is a player West Ham have admired for some time. He's definitely not the only player they are looking at in that position right now, but I would be surprised if they do not touch base with Juventus soon to discover the likelihood of a deal being possible and on what terms. But the current position as of Thursday afternoon is that Juventus are saying there is nothing from their end on this."

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for West Ham?

The priority for West Ham could be to bring in a new striker, after seemingly sorting their Rice replacement with the likes of Ward-Prowse and Alvarez. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri is the type of striker that Moyes would love to have in his side. The Evening Standard have also claimed that Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike is seen as an alternative to Yuri Alberto over the next couple of days.