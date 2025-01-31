Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is a “primary target” for West Ham United, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

West Ham have been targeting a striker for the entirety of January. Captain Jarrod Bowen has missed several weeks due to a fractured foot, which only added to West Ham’s misfortune with injuries in their attack.

Niclas Fullkrug was signed in the summer, but has struggled for fitness and as such, consistent minutes, since arriving in London. Michail Antonio, meanwhile, has been ruled out for around a year after a road traffic accident, leaving Danny Ings as their only fit senior option.

Understandably, West Ham are still on the hunt for a frontman to support new manager Graham Potter and have a target or two in mind.

West Ham Like Evan Ferguson

Hammers have seen bids rejected for others

It was reported earlier this month that West Ham had seen a bid rejected by PSV Eindhoven for Ricardo Pepi. The Hammers submitted a bit worth around £20 million that was swiftly turned down by the Dutch side.

As such, West Ham will now focus on alternative options, according to Sheth. One of which is Ferguson, the young Brighton striker who will be allowed to leave the club on loan within this window, or perhaps permanently if the right fee is offered to the Seagulls.

Evan Ferguson 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 12 1 220' Carabao Cup 2 0 153'

Ferguson - described as being "amazing" by former teammate Alexis Mac Allister - has struggled for consistency this season, as is evident by his stats from the campaign. The Republic of Ireland international has clearly got quality in abundance, which he has displayed in recent years. Injuries disrupted his momentum, however, and now it appears that he needs a fresh start of some form to recapture it.

The forward would be first choice upon arrival at the London Stadium, were he to join, which combined with remaining in the Premier League will presumably make the move appealing to Ferguson. Even when players return to fitness, Ferguson could still play a large part in Potter’s team.

It would be a smart signing from West Ham, who will be desperate to offer their new manager at least one addition to improve his side.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)