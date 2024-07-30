Highlights West Ham United is looking for a new centre forward due to uncertainty over current players Antonio and Ings.

Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a potential target for the team from East London.

Other options considered by West Ham include Tammy Abraham from Roma and Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

West Ham United are in the market for a fresh centre forward this summer with uncertainty over Michail Antonio and Danny Ings and, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a ‘potential target’.

Jamaica international Antonio is reaching the tail-end of his career in the Premier League and, as such, new boss Julen Lopetegui will be searching the market high and low for an optimal replacement.

The east Londoners, who will be looking to secure European qualification next term, have all the tools to do so - but their objectives would be boosted tenfold with the addition of a striker after the signings of former Palmeiras ace Luis Guilherme and Maxilimian Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham Open Talks for Fullkrug

Sorloth and Duran remain as options

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Sheth has suggested that Fullkrug, who has been described as a 'monster', has emerged as a striker target for West Ham this summer, while admitting that Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Alexander Sorloth of Villarreal are also of interest this summer.

“Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has emerged as a potential target for West Ham United. Germany international into final 2 years of contract. Interest retain in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran - but gap in valuation - & Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth.”

Sheth then followed up on his post by suggesting that West Ham had initiated talks with the marksman’s employers over a potential deal, though the deal is in its infancy. He also revealed that Fullkrug is open to a move to the east of the English capital.

Hannover-born Fullkrug, who earns £96k-a-week, managed to notch 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 games across all competitions for die Schwarzgelben, while he also played a crucial role in Germany’s Euro 2024 campaign.

The centre-forward’s rise to the top of German football has been commendable, with him working his way up the Werder Bremen academy before making a move to Signal Iduna Park last summer.

Fullkrug and Antonio - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Fullkrug Antonio Minutes 2,225 1,711 Goals 12 6 Assists 8 2 Shots per game 1.8 1.2 Aerials won per game 2.3 1.3 Key passes per game 1.2 0.3 Overall rating 6.96 6.60

Roma’s Tammy Abraham, who rose through Chelsea’s Cobham ranks back in the day, is also of interest to the east Londoners, who will be looking to secure European qualification next term. They do face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Englishman’s services.

West Ham Interested in Crysencio Summerville

Winger could be available for £40m

Another position that West Ham are keen to strengthen is on either flank, especially with the future of Jarrod Bowen - who was used primarily as the club’s striker last season - hanging heavily in the balance.

As such, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville - who could cost around the £40 million mark, per Football Insider - has emerged as a potential option, with him keen to play at the top level of English football: the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2022, Summerville became the youngest-ever Leeds player to score in four consecutive Premier League outings.

A superb season in England’s second tier with the Whites last term has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs - West Ham included - with the Rotterdam-born ace scoring 21 goals and notching a further 10 assists in 49 games.

From Leeds’ perspective, they are not looking to actively sell their star player this summer, and they have slapped a transfer fee of £35 to £40 million on his head as a result, GMS sources have confirmed.

All statistics per WhoScored