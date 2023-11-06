Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes's future at the club is uncertain, with pressure mounting and his contract set to expire.

The introduction of Tim Steidten suggests the club may be considering a different direction, potentially leading to a change in manager.

West Ham were reportedly targeting four managers to replace David Moyes earlier this year.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is going through a tricky period at the London Stadium with the pressure mounting, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about his future at the club.

Moyes has undoubtedly got plenty of credit in the bank after winning the Europa Conference League trophy last season, but the hierarchy at West Ham will want to see more domestically. The introduction of Tim Steidten earlier this year has hinted that the Hammers could be looking to go in a different direction in the future. Whether Moyes is included in their roadmap remains to be seen, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Steidten might have different ideas as to where he wants to take West Ham in the future, and unless Moyes' views align, a change in manager is a possibility.

David Moyes could be in trouble

It's been a mixed start to the season for Moyes and West Ham, after the capital club got off to an impressive start to the campaign. The Hammers were sitting comfortably competing for the European places after the opening few games, but their recent form has seen them slowly slipping down the table.

Premier League Form Table (Last Six Games) Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 16th - Fulham 6 1 2 3 5 17th - West Ham 6 1 1 4 4 18th - Bournemouth 6 1 0 5 3 19th - Sheffield United 6 1 0 5 3 20th - Burnley 6 0 0 6 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

After a string of bad results, questions will be asked of Moyes. TalkSPORT have recently reported that the Scottish manager is not in immediate danger of being sacked. However, the report claims that it's now unlikely that he will be offered an extension on his current deal which expires at the end of the season.

Moyes' future was far from certain even before the season began, with MailOnline claiming back in August that his job was under threat due to tensions rising over their lack of transfers at the time. The report suggests that Steidten and Moyes had a difference in opinion regarding potential targets.

Sheth has suggested that West Ham need to now decide where they want to go, what they want to do, and if they want Moyes to work alongside Steidten in the future. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Steidten's expertise will play a part in their pursuit of a new manager if they do go down that route, and he could be looking for someone more aligned with his ideas. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"What do they want to do? Where do they want to go? Do they want David Moyes to stay and thereby sign a brand new contract and then work alongside Tim Steidten and compromise on where they need to strengthen particularly in recruitment? Or do they say right David Moyes, it's up in the summer, we're going to move in a new direction now. And then Tim Steidten and his expertise come to bear not only with recruitment, but also with managerial selection, as well. And maybe there would be a manager that comes into West Ham that aligns more to Tim Steidten. It's so harsh even talking about what's going to happen with David Moyes considering what he's achieved at West Ham United. Look, winning that first trophy, that first major trophy in 43 years, when they won the Europa Conference League. That was an incredible moment, an incredible night."

Tim Steidten is working on a replacement

Football Insider have recently reported that the due diligence has already begun in West Ham's pursuit of finding a replacement for Moyes. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean Moyes' job is under immediate threat, but with his contract expiring next year, having a plan in place will be hugely beneficial.

Although there hasn't been a host of links to potential new managers in recent months, when Moyes' future was in doubt last season, the Hammers reportedly drew up a shortlist of managers. The Telegraph claimed that Rafa Benitez, Nuno Espirito Santo, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino were all options at the time, but with all four coaches now in positions at other clubs, it's back to the drawing board for the Hammers.