West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca’s future could be in doubt if the club stick with head coach David Moyes beyond this campaign, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The centre-forward has struggled to adapt to Premier League football this term and could be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

West Ham transfer news – Gianluca Scamacca

There was much excitement surrounding the London Stadium when West Ham confirmed the capture of Sassuolo striker Scamacca for an initial fee of £30.5m last summer.

However, according to a report in The Athletic, coaches at the club have had concerns over the centre-forward’s fitness since he arrived in the capital and want to see him improve his hold-up play heading into the business end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has also recently been dropped by his agents at the World Soccer Agency, with the organisation stating that “there was no longer the trust necessary for a healthy professional relationship.”

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Italian striker’s lack of form given his transfer fee “could be a problem” for the Irons.

And Jones has hinted that West Ham could cash in on Scamacca and buy another number nine who would suit Moyes’ system, should the Scotsman remain in charge beyond the conclusion of this season.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Scamacca?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “With Scamacca, I don't have any doubts about the player's quality. I just don't know whether he can fit into David Moyes’ system.

“That's another big problem and big decision that the West Ham board have got to make in the summer.

“If they're not going to move on beyond David Moyes and stick with him, do they cash in on Scamacca and buy a striker that is more suited to what David Moyes wants?”

How has Scamacca performed for West Ham?

It’s safe to say that Scamacca hasn’t had the desired impact that both Moyes and the rest of the squad would have hoped for since his arrival last summer.

The nine-cap Italy international has hit the back of the net eight times in 27 appearances, though five of his strikes have come in the Europa Conference League as opposed to the Premier League.

The 6 foot 5 star has achieved a below-par average WhoScored rating of 6.50 for his displays in the top flight this season, ranking him as the 11th-best-performing player in Moyes’ squad, suggesting that there is certainly room for improvement for the centre-forward.

Therefore, West Ham will be hoping that Scamacca can use the international break as an opportunity to get fit and hit some form as the Irons look to avoid the drop at the business end of the season.