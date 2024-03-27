Highlights West Ham might struggle to secure Graham Potter as Moyes' replacement. The 48-year-old may not fancy the role at this stage of his career.

West Ham United could be in the market for a new manager at the end of the season with David Moyes' contract expiring, and despite links to Graham Potter, the Hammers could struggle to secure his signature, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Moyes' future is uncertain as it stands with no new deal agreed for the Scottish manager to remain in charge for the 2024/2025 campaign. Although the Hammers are performing well in the Premier League while also still competing in the Europa League, there's a feeling among the fanbase that some of the supporters want to head in a different direction.

Ultimately, the decision will stand with the club and Moyes himself, but the hierarchy will need to put a plan in place in case either party decides to move on from the other.

Potter Might not Fancy West Ham Role

Potter is always going to be someone touted as a potential contender for the West Ham job, with the former Chelsea boss currently out of work, but links between the two have little substance as it stands, according to GMS sources. If the capital club do look in the direction of the 48-year-old, there's an argument to suggest it might not be a job that he fancies taking on at this stage of his career.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager will be looking for a certain level of club, which is a side to this that hasn't been talked about as much yet. It's unclear at the moment whether West Ham matches the standard of club that Potter is considering working for in his next role.

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 688 Wins 267 Draws 180 Losses 241 Goals For 928 Goals Against 890 Manager of the Month awards 10 Correct as of 26/03/2024

The truth is that we don't know the direction that West Ham are going to head in at the end of the campaign. With Moyes still at the helm for the remainder of the season as it stands, the Scottish manager could earn himself more time with an impressive final few months of the term. A report from The Telegraph has suggested that David Sullivan wants to bring Potter to the club.

Julen Lopetegui Wants Premier League Return

A report from Matt Law of The Telegraph has suggested that former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is admired by the Hammers. GMS sources have confirmed that Lopetegui wants a return to the Premier League in his next role, with the Spanish coach out of work since leaving Molineux.

West Ham will be very thorough in analysing all the options in front of them if they do decide to replace Moyes. With there still being plenty of time left of the season, the Hammers can put a succession plan in place if they opt to pull the trigger on Moyes.

