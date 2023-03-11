West Ham United signing Gianluca Scamacca just hasn't worked out, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The striker has been in the headlines after parting ways with his agency, and Brown has described the whole situation as "unsettling".

West Ham news — Gianluca Scamacca

Last month, World Soccer Agency, who'd been representing Scamacca, confirmed that they'd dropped the 24-year-old.

"World Soccer Agency formally ends its working relationship with Gianluca Scamacca," a statement read (via Evening Standard).

"Although the player expressed a desire to continue working together there was no longer the trust necessary for a healthy professional relationship. We thank the player for his time spent with WSA and wish him all the best for his future."

Scamacca joined West Ham from Sassuolo in a £30.5m deal last summer, as reported by BBC Sport. He's had some struggles at the London Stadium, though, partly because of injury.

What has Paul Brown said about Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

Brown says Scamacca hasn't been consistent enough for West Ham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the player and World Soccer Agency's decision to part ways with him, Brown said: "It seems very unsettling from the outside. It's not often that your own agency releases a statement like that about you, very strange thing to do.

"It hasn't really worked for him at West Ham. He's looked like a great player at times, but on a consistent basis, it hasn't really been right."

Why has Gianluca Scamacca struggled at West Ham?

As already mentioned, Scamacca has had a couple of injury problems, so that's obviously not helped him.

With West Ham currently fighting for survival, though, it's clear that his team-mates have also been struggling this term, so it's not a complete shock that he isn't firing at this moment in time.

In total, the Italian has scored just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season, as per Transfermarkt.

It's also worth remembering that this is, of course, Scamacca's first time playing in England. He may need longer to adapt to the division.

It means West Ham supporters may not see the best of the Italy international until next season. Given the situation that the Hammers are currently in, however, David Moyes could do with some goals from the number nine right now.

All in all, things haven't gone to plan for Scamacca, but if given the time, perhaps he will pick up.