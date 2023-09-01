West Ham United could be looking to replace Gianluca Scamacca before the window closes, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that they do have a genuine interest in one striker.

The Hammers have spent the money received for Declan Rice impressively, but they might be considering another body in attack.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

West Ham received a fee of £105m for Rice, who joined fellow Premier League side Arsenal earlier in the summer. David Moyes and his recruitment team decided that Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, and a slightly more attacking option in Mohammed Kudus were adequate replacements. Although the midfield position is now packed with talent and Moyes will undoubtedly be happy with the options available to him, another striker certainly wouldn't go a miss.

Scamacca returned to Italy earlier in the window, joining Serie A side Atalanta. This leaves the Hammers with just Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as genuine senior options up front. Journalist Dean Jones has today told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are attempting to sign Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior to play out wide, but again, neither player is likely to provide cover through the middle of attack. The capital club are leaving it late in the transfer window if they are planning to bring in a striker, and Crook has previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham could make a surprise move for AC Milan's Divock Origi.

Now, Crook has provided another update on Moyes and Tim Steidten's pursuit of a new number nine at the London Stadium.

What has Crook said about West Ham?

Crook has suggested that Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, who is valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, is a player of genuine interest to West Ham, with just a few hours remaining before the window slams shut. The PSG youngster was once labeled 'special' by former Reims manager Oscar Garcia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously there's been talk of Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, and I think that's genuine interest."

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What else is happening at West Ham?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are edging closer to sealing a deal to sign Jesse Lingard, who spent some time at the London Stadium whilst on loan from Manchester United. With Lingard able to sign on the dotted line after the transfer window closes due to him being a free agent, the Hammers could be focusing on other targets before completing a deal. Whether any more business is completed remains to be seen, but there certainly appears to be irons in the fire in terms of incomings.