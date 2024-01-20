Highlights West Ham United are looking to sign Ibrahim Osman, a forward from FC Nordsaelland, in the January transfer window.

Injuries and international commitments have left West Ham short of options in attack, prompting manager David Moyes to seek reinforcements.

Osman, a highly-rated 19-year-old winger, is also being monitored by several other clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing FC Nordsaelland forward Ibrahim Osman in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about a potential deal and his links to Mohammed Kudus.

With the January transfer window in full flow, the Hammers will be exploring their options before the end of the month. West Ham are yet to make a new addition, but it's been a relatively quite window for everyone in the Premier League. There's plenty of time remaining, and bringing an additional forward to the London Stadium might be considered a priority in the final weeks.

Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Lucas Paqueta have all been unavailable at times in January due to injury, while Kudus has jetted off to the African Cup of Nations with Ghana. As a result, the capital club are left short of options in attack, and David Moyes has admitted he wants to sign reinforcements in the winter window.

David Moyes admits he needs signings

After the Hammers suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Bristol City in the FA Cup, Moyes admitted that he expects to see players arrive through the door before the end of the window...

"The truth is we’ll try and do some business. Undoubtedly, there’s a desire from the club to try and do something and from me and everybody there. The next part is, can we get the right players to come in and ones we think could help just now?”

It's understood that one target for West Ham could be FC Nordsjaelland winger Osman, who originally came through the Right to Dream Academy based in Africa, just like current forward Kudus.

Ibrahim Osman - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Appearances 29 Goals 4 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 2 Minutes 1788 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 18/01/2024

If Osman can make a similar impact to Kudus at the London Stadium, then it's certainly worth the Hammers taking a punt on the young winger. However, there's no guarantee at the age of 19 that he will be able to make an immediate impact. Although Kudus graduated through the same academy, he spent time in a higher-standard of league before making the switch to England.

West Ham could face plenty of competition to secure the signature of Osman, who is highly-rated across Europe. As per the Express, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham are all monitoring his progress, while clubs from Germany, France, and Italy have all sent scouts to watch the youngster in action in recent weeks.

Dharmesh Sheth - West Ham looking at Osman

Sheth has confirmed that West Ham are looking at Osman and are hoping to bring in reinforcements in attack before the end of the window. The Sky Sports reporter adds that Sunderland's Jack Clarke and former Celtic forward Jota are also on their list, among a host of other players. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Ibrahim Osman is a player that they're looking at as well as from Nordsjaelland. He is a winner, he is 19 years old. He's from the Right to Dream Academy. That's where he was a product from and that's where Mohammed Kudus came from as well. He was a graduate of that academy too. So look how well he's done. So West Ham are definitely looking at the forward area. Jack Clarke, Jota, Ibrahim Osman, three of a number of players that they're actually looking at."

Jota and Jack Clarke are also targets

As per the Evening Standard, as Sheth also mentioned, West Ham are one of the sides who are interested in Sunderland winger Clarke. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been in impressive form in the Championship, and the Hammers will be hoping he can make a similar impact to Bowen if he was to join the club, with the England international also being signed from England's second tier.

It's also understood that West Ham are considering a move for Al-Ittihad forward Jota. The former Celtic man moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer and was a club-record signing for the Middle Eastern outfit, but he's failed to make an impact so far. The 24-year-old wasn't even named in their squad ahead of the season, so a departure could be likely in January.