West Ham United may only consider replacing David Moyes if a managerial candidate they feel they cannot refuse becomes available at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 59-year-old has been in charge of the Irons since being re-appointed as head coach in December 2019.

West Ham manager news – David Moyes

After two consecutive seasons of success at West Ham, life has been difficult for Moyes at the London Stadium this term, with the east London outfit finding themselves embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle.

Seasons towards bottom of the league almost invariably raise questions over the manager’s job, and the Scotsman himself has admitted that he could be facing the sack.

Following West Ham’s 5-1 home mauling at the hands of Newcastle United last week, Moyes told the media (via the Daily Record): “I’ve got no doubt they are behind me. I’m confident in the way they work and what they think, but if you’re a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight, you’re always in jeopardy and I understand that.”

Brown believes that Moyes will struggle to keep his job if West Ham are relegated to the Championship, but can’t see him being replaced at the time of writing.

What has Brown said about West Ham and Moyes?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “If they were to go down, then it would be hard for Moyes to keep his job. I feel that the only way Moyes leaves West Ham is if another candidate is out there that the club feels they can't refuse taking on.

“If a big name out there expresses an interest in the West Ham job, it might be hard for West Ham to say no, 'we'll stick with David Moyes'.

“At the moment, I think the plan is to try and keep him there and to give him a chance next season to see if he can help them rediscover the form that got them into Europe in two successive seasons.”

Who could replace Moyes at West Ham?

If West Ham were to make the difficult decision of relieving Moyes of his duties, there are several candidates who the Irons could realistically target for the vacant role.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been sporadically linked with a return to the Premier League as West Ham boss, though the 62-year-old reportedly wants a longer deal than the club would be willing to offer.

The Irons could look closer to home in the search for a new head coach, with Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers relieved of their respective jobs at Chelsea and Leicester City this month, both of whom would be attractive candidates for the east Londoners.

With just nine fixtures remaining, Moyes is likely to be given every opportunity to retain the Irons’ Premier League status and continue the club’s run in the Europa Conference League.

But it remains to be seen as to what the West Ham hierarchy are planning behind the scenes come the end of the season.