Nottingham Forest midfielder James Ward-Prowse is now flying to London to seal a deadline day return to West Ham United, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed.

The England international has reportedly left Forest’s training camp in Dubai and is now travelling back to rejoin the West Ham squad, as his loan stay at the City Ground will be cut short before the deadline on Monday.

The 30-year-old has started only five Premier League games since joining Forest at the end of the summer transfer window, while featuring four times as a substitute.

West Ham are expecting a busy end to the transfer window today, with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson’s arrival likely to follow next.

Ward-Prowse Returns to West Ham

After a six-month spell with Forest

According to Sheth, Ward-Prowse is currently flying to London from Dubai, where he was training with Nottingham Forest:

West Ham have yet to make any new signings this window after replacing Julen Lopetegui with Potter last month but are believed to be targeting multiple reinforcements to their frontline.

The Hammers have lost Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries - with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season - but are regaining Ward-Prowse, who initially joined the east Londoners in a £30million switch from Southampton in August 2023.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham Fabrizio Romano has exclusively shared updates coming out of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.