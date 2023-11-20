Highlights Losing Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries would be a massive blow for West Ham United at the London Stadium, with the forwards having been a huge part of their recent success.

Bowen is being assessed by the Irons, having been sent home from England duty following an injury issue.

West Ham are already looking ahead to the 2024 transfer windows as David Moyes hopes to keep Bowen at the club, as well as bolstering their ranks with the signing of a Premier League centre-forward.

West Ham United forwards Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio's potential injury lay-offs could be massive for the club, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the impact of his possible absence at the London Stadium.

Irons head coach David Moyes will be sweating on the fitness of the forward, who has been sent home from England duty this week.

Bowen has established himself as one of the Hammers’ key players since arriving in 2020 and hopes to push on during the 2023/24 campaign to earn a place in the Three Lions squad that will travel to Euro 2024 next summer. However, the West Ham star must focus on regaining his fitness in east London.

West Ham and Bowen praying for positive news

Over the last four years, Bowen has established himself as one of West Ham’s most productive attacking assets at the London Stadium. The 26-year-old signed from Hull City in a deal worth £25m in January 2020 and was one of the sparks that eventually steered Moyes’ side to Premier League survival at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The following two seasons saw West Ham finish sixth and seventh in the Premier League, earning them back-to-back qualifications for European competition. The Hammers reached the Europa League semi-finals in 2022.

Still, Bowen’s crowning glory came in the final seconds of the 2022/23 campaign when the forward scored a last-minute winner in the Irons’ 2-1 Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina. The trophy represented West Ham’s first European trophy since 1965, following their Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

Bowen also earned his first England caps, making five appearances for the national team, during his time at the London Stadium.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT in October that the forward was enjoying life with West Ham after it was confirmed he had signed a new seven-year contract, tying him to the club until summer 2030. However, Bowen was sent home from international duty with an injury issue, with the former Hull City star now being assessed alongside centre-forward Antonio.

Jarrod Bowen - stats vs West Ham 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.34 1st Goals 8 1st Assists 1 =4th Shots per game 2.8 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.4 6th Dribbles per game 1.6 =1st Stats according to WhoScored

Brown believes England’s decision to send Bowen to be assessed by his club was a “wise move for all parties”, enabling West Ham to evaluate how bad the injury is. The journalist believes people underestimate “how good Bowen is.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“West Ham fans will pray that Bowen’s injury is nothing serious. He was sent home by England because they decided they didn't want to take a risk on him, and it was better for the club to assess his fitness and how bad this injury is themselves. I think that was a wise move for all parties. “We don't have any indication of how bad this might be. So, I think it's a case of waiting to see what Bowen’s scan results show. I'm sure we'll find out over the next few days. But losing Bowen and having Antonio out for some time would be massive for West Ham. Those two are key players and the driving force of their goal-scoring threat. I think people underestimate just how good Bowen is, frankly. So, I think everyone will hope it's nothing too serious.”

West Ham transfer news

Before Bowen penned a new deal with West Ham in October, talkSPORT reported that Liverpool and Newcastle United were on alert ahead of a potential move for the forward. Whether the duo have been put off a move for the Leominster-born star remains to be seen. Given the uncertain future of talisman Mohamed Salah, Liverpool could especially look to sway Bowen to Anfield.

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, West Ham are set to reignite their interest in AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. The 26-year-old has bagged six goals in 12 Premier League appearances for the Cherries during the 2023/24 campaign, including a brace in their most recent 2-0 success over Newcastle United on 11th November.

Sources have claimed that West Ham saw a £40m bid for Solanke rejected during the summer transfer window. However, Moyes is looking to add another centre-forward to his squad following the sale of Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings’ potential sale during the 2024 winter market.

West Ham return to action following the 2023/24 season’s third international break when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Premier League basement boys Burnley on 25th November. Moyes then leads his side to Serbia as the Hammers gear up for their penultimate Europa League group stage clash on 30th November against Backa Topola. A victory would secure progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

Read More: Ranking West Ham’s best ever teams of the Premier League era