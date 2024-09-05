West Ham United recently played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Dagenham & Redbridge, with free-agent defender John Egan featuring for the Hammers on trial, according to insider ExWHUEmployee.

Despite the English transfer window being closed, West Ham still remain active as they hope to secure another signing. The capital club enjoyed a productive summer window, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo all arriving through the door.

Despite two central defenders coming in, West Ham are still in the market for another.

John Egan Plays in Trial Game for West Ham

According to ExWHUEmployee, Egan featured in a friendly for West Ham as they beat Dagenham 5-0...

"The game finished 5-0 to West Ham with a Danny Ings hattrick and Andy Irving getting the other two. It was a game of 60 minutes (30 minutes a half) and John Egan played one half and did ok apparently. The club will make a decision on his future shortly.”

The former Sheffield United defender is currently on trial at the London Stadium, with West Ham set to make a decision on whether to sign him soon. It's been previously reported that Egan is close to signing for West Ham, while they also took a look at Joel Matip.

John Egan's Sheffield United statistics by season, in league competitions Season Appearances Goals 2018/19 - Championship 44 1 2019/20 - Premier League 36 2 2020/21 - Premier League 31 0 2021/22 - Championship 46 2 2022/23 - Championship 45 2 2023/24 - Premier League 6 0

Egan has been a reliable defender over the years, but his lack of game time last season may be a concern for Julen Lopetegui's side. Egan featured just six times in a struggling Sheffield United side, missing 40 games due to a foot injury. West Ham will likely not only be looking at whether they believe he's got the ability to be a squad option this term, but also whether his fitness is up to scratch.

Although Todibo and Kilman arrived through the door during the summer transfer window, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, and Angelo Ogbonna all departed. As a result, Lopetegui is left short of numbers at the back, so it makes sense to target another central defender.

West Ham Praised for Summer Business

Dan Kilpatrick admires their window

West Ham supporters will likely be happy with how the summer transfer window went. Not only did they strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch, key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, and Jarrod Bowen all stayed at the club.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Dan Kilpatrick suggested that West Ham enjoyed the best window out of all the Premier League clubs. The Hammers underwent an overhaul of the squad, shifting plenty of deadwood and bringing in reinforcements.

