West Ham United could be in the market for a new defender in January, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the matter, while also discussing David Moyes' transfer plans going forward.

It's an area of the pitch where not only could we see the Hammers strengthen at left-back, but a departure in this position wouldn't be a surprise either. Jones has provided some details on West Ham's potential pursuit of Valencia defender Jose Gaya and whether they will continue investing in the playing squad ahead of the January transfer window.

The Hammers may need a left-back in the upcoming transfer window

Moyes' two current options at left-back are Emerson Palmieri and Aaron Cresswell, but the latter was heavily linked with a departure in the summer. As per Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing Cresswell and saw a £2.5m bid rejected. Of course, a move failed to materialise, but with his contract at the London Stadium expiring at the end of the campaign, Creswell will be able to speak to clubs around Europe in January, but if an English club wants to sign him when the winter window opens, they must pay a fee.

It's now being reported that Cresswell could depart in the January window, and you'd imagine the Hammers won't be demanding a huge figure with his contract set to expire.

Aaron Cresswell's season-by-season record at West Ham United Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 42 2 4 2015/16 47 2 4 2016/17 29 0 2 2017/18 39 1 7 2018/19 22 0 2 2019/20 33 3 0 2020/21 39 0 8 2021/22 42 2 7 2022/23 38 0 3 2023/24 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Cresswell has struggled to make an impact under Moyes so far this term, so it would be completely understandable if he sought a departure. The Liverpool-born defender was a key player for the capital club for years before this season got underway, so the lack of minutes is bound to be frustrating.

Even if Cresswell isn't playing regularly at West Ham, Moyes and his recruitment team will have to find a replacement, as if Emerson suffers an injury, they will be left short in this position. There could even be an argument that the Hammers could look to sign an upgrade on Emerson and demote him to a squad role, but that remains to be seen.

West Ham were in the market for a left-back in the summer transfer window and were interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, before he signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. It's clearly an area of concern for the club, so it could be considered a priority when the January window opens for business in a few months.

Jones has suggested that West Ham are scouting Gaya at the moment and it's a position they are looking to strengthen. The journalist adds that there is a good chance that the Hammers continue to search for new additions. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, he's obviously being scouted right now so he's one of the players that they're just checking out. We know what West Ham are like when it comes to finding players. They cast the net far and wide and that's what they'll be doing now as they look for a new left back. I do think there's a pretty good chance that they do continue to recruit and this is one of the positions that they'll be looking at."

Left-back isn't the only position David Moyes could look to strengthen

If West Ham want to continue competing in Europe whilst not diminishing their chances of success in the Premier League, then they may need to continue adding further additions all over the pitch. The signing of Mohammed Kudus is proof that Moyes' side are an attractive prospect, bringing in one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe.

According to the Mirror, West Ham are one of the clubs considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele. The Premier League side will face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and it would certainly be an ambitious transfer if West Ham can pull it off. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the door could be open for the Hammers to make a move for Dembele, and the club are going to continue to be aggressive in the transfer market over the next couple of windows.