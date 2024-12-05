West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to be in charge for their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, despite talk of a potential sacking this week, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

After a disappointing defeat away to Leicester City during the week, the pressure appears to be heavily mounting on Lopetegui. The Hammers conceded three against Ruud van Nistelrooy's struggling side, and after a worrying campaign overall, his tenure could be coming to an end if results don't improve.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently confirmed that West Ham were set to hold a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of Lopetegui. The West Ham hierarchy were set to discuss the possibility of parting ways with the Spanish manager, but no decision had been made.

Despite suggestions of a potential sacking in the near future, reporter Mokbel has claimed that Lopetegui is expected to be in charge against Wolves on Monday night, meaning no sacking is imminent for the weekend. A host of managers have been linked with taking over from Lopetegui, but it appears that he's going to be given the Wolves game at least.

The added report from MailOnline suggests that the West Ham decision-makers have been in talks this morning and have given 'serious consideration' to dismissing Lopetegui. It's now claimed that he's set to 'escape the sack', at least temporarily, and he faces a 'must-win' game against Wolves on Monday.

Keeping Lopetegui could potentially have a knock-on effect, with some of the West Ham squad developing a 'fractious relationship' with the manager, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. It's understood that Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Mohammed Kudus are among the players who could look to force their way out if Lopetegui remains in charge at the London Stadium.

As Wolves sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, it could be a must-win clash for both Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil, and it would be far from a surprise if one of them was sacked after the game if the result doesn't go their respective way.